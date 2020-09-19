Trump says U.S. dealing well with 'tough,' 'smart' Taliban

Trump says U.S. dealing well with 'tough,' 'smart' TalibanReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 01:22 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 01:20 IST
President Donald Trump on Friday complimented the Taliban for being tough and smart, and he said the United States is dealing well with the Afghan militant group.
"We're dealing very well with the Taliban," Trump told a news conference. "They're very tough, they're very smart, they're very sharp, but you know it's been 19 years and even they are tired of fighting, in all fairness."
- READ MORE ON:
- Donald Trump
- United States
- Taliban
- Afghan
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
Biden to outline pitch to keep jobs in the United States in Michigan swing
United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq
World News Roundup: AstraZeneca pauses coronavirus vaccine trial; United States formally announces troop reduction in Iraq and more
ANALYSIS-Free speech, gun rights on collision course in United States, some legal experts say