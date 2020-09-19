Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ginsburg's death sets up contentious U.S. Senate fight over her replacement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death sets up what promises to be a fierce fight in the U.S. Senate over President Donald Trump's eventual nominee to replace her, with Democrats still livid over what they consider a Supreme Court seat "stolen" by Republicans during the last presidential election year. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow the Republican-led chamber to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of centrist appellate court judge Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia after the conservative justice died of a heart attack in February 2016.

Reuters | Updated: 19-09-2020 06:07 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 06:07 IST
Ginsburg's death sets up contentious U.S. Senate fight over her replacement

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death sets up what promises to be a fierce fight in the U.S. Senate over President Donald Trump's eventual nominee to replace her, with Democrats still livid over what they consider a Supreme Court seat "stolen" by Republicans during the last presidential election year.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to allow the Republican-led chamber to consider Democratic President Barack Obama's nomination of centrist appellate court judge Merrick Garland to replace Antonin Scalia after the conservative justice died of a heart attack in February 2016. McConnell argued at the time that such a vacancy should not be filled during an election year in order to allow the voters to weigh in. But McConnell has made it clear the Senate would act on any nomination made by Trump during this election year, with the Republican Trump asking voters on Nov. 3 for a second term in office.

"Oh, we'd fill it," McConnell said in May 2019, drawing accusations of hypocrisy from Democrats. Ginsburg died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told reporters in July after one of Ginsburg's hospitalizations that Trump would move quickly to pick a nominee if a vacancy occurred and seek a speedy Senate confirmation. The Senate left Scalia's seat vacant, enabling Trump rather than Obama to fill it. Conservative Neil Gorsuch was appointed, protecting the court's 5-4 conservative majority. Trump now has a chance to expand that conservative majority to 6-3 by replacing the liberal Ginsburg with a conservative, becoming the first president since Ronald Reagan in the 1980s to get the opportunity to make three lifetime appointments to America's highest judicial body.

Such an ideological shift could be felt in American life for decades, with the court playing a pivotal role in social policy and many other matters. For example, the court in 1973 legalized abortion nationwide and in 2015 legalized gay marriage nationwide. McConnell has made Senate confirmation of Trump's conservative judicial nominees a paramount priority, moving the federal judiciary to the right. Supreme Court nominations under ordinary circumstances are tense affairs, as witnessed by the contentious confirmation process for Trump's 2018 nominee Brett Kavanaugh after he was accused of sexual misconduct - allegations he denied. During an election year, and one in which Democrats are trying to win control of the Senate, the process could be that much more heated.

Ever since Democrats in 1987 blocked the confirmation of Reagan's choice of conservative Robert Bork to fill a vacancy, Supreme Court nominations have become increasingly partisan battles in the Senate, which must confirm all federal judges before they can be seated. There was another especially combative nomination in 1991 when the Senate confirmed President George H.W. Bush's conservative nominee Clarence Thomas after he was accused of sexual harassment - an allegation he denied as he painted himself as the victim of "a high-tech lynching for uppity-blacks." The Kavanaugh confirmation hearings also were explosive, with a California professor offering emotional testimony accusing him of sexually assaulting her decades ago when both were high school students in the 1980s. An incensed Kavanaugh testified that he was the victim of "a calculated and orchestrated political hit" by vengeful anti-Trump Democrats.

Since becoming Senate majority leader in 2015, McConnell has focused much of his energy on filling federal courts with conservative judges. He made his job easier in 2017 by engineering a Senate rules change to require only a simple majority vote to advance Supreme Court nominees, defanging minority Democrats who previously had the power to block nominations when a super-majority of 60 votes in the 100-seat chamber was needed to proceed with confirmation. Republicans are eager to expand the court's conservative majority. Chief Justice John Roberts has disappointed conservatives on some major cases by siding with the liberal justices on some noteworthy rulings. He cast the key vote in 2012 preserving the Obamacare healthcare law reviled by Republicans. This year, he aligned with the liberal justices in rulings invalidating a restrictive Louisiana abortion law, protecting LGBT workers and preserving a immigration program created by Obama.

Another Trump-appointed justice could reduce the clout of Roberts. The recent rulings shook Trump, who tweeted after one of them, "Do you get the impression the Supreme Court doesn't like me?"

The death of Ginsburg, the court's senior liberal, gives Trump a chance to make the court a bit more to his liking.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle -- and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

INSTANT VIEW-Reaction to the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of deep divisions ...

Trailblazing U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg dies; succession battle looms

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the U.S. Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87, the court said, giving President Donald Trump a chance to expand its conservative majority with a third appointment at a time of...

Indore records highest single-day spike of 408 new COVID-19 cases

Indore on Friday witnessed the highest single-day spike with 408 new COVID-19 cases detected, according to the office of the Chief Medical Officer CMO. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district has crossed the 19,000-mark.There are...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020