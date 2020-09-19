Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ginsburg's death turns spotlight on Trump's list of potential successors

Trump earlier this month announced a list of 20 potential contenders he would tap if a vacancy on the nine-justice court emerged. The list included Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as many judges who Trump already has appointed to lower federal courts.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-09-2020 07:00 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 07:00 IST
Ginsburg's death turns spotlight on Trump's list of potential successors

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Friday will enable U.S. President Donald Trump to nominate a third jurist to the Supreme Court and galvanize support among conservative voters ahead of the 2020 presidential election. Trump earlier this month announced a list of 20 potential contenders he would tap if a vacancy on the nine-justice court emerged.

The list included Republican Senators Ted Cruz of Texas and Tom Cotton of Arkansas, as well as many judges who Trump already has appointed to lower federal courts. Cruz quickly demurred while Cotton embraced the idea. Also on the list were Noel Francisco, who until recently served as the Trump administration's top Supreme Court lawyer; Daniel Cameron, Kentucky's attorney general; and Paul Clement, the top Supreme Court lawyer under former Republican President George W. Bush and now one of the most prominent private attorneys who argues cases before the justices.

The list - names added to another roster he issued earlier in his presidency - brought the number of different potential nominees Trump has said he would consider to 44. Another prominent name on the prior list include Amy Coney, a judge on the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. An additional vacancy could enable Trump to move the court further to the right.

Trump's two previous appointees to the Supreme Court were Neil Gorsuch in 2017 and Brett Kavanaugh in 2018. If Trump is able to appoint a successor, the court would have a rock-solid 6-3 conservative majority.

Supreme Court justices, who receive lifetime appointments, play an enormous role in shaping U.S. policies on hot-button issues such as abortion, LGBT rights, gun rights, religious liberty, the death penalty and presidential powers. That could deliver changes long sought by conservatives such as overturning the court's landmark 1973 ruling that legalized abortion nationwide. The court could also play a pivotal role in deciding a dispute over the 2020 election, much as it did in the landmark 2000 case of Bush v. Gore.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

Google Play Store for Chromebooks now has Premium gaming section

World News Roundup: Denmark imposes new coronavirus restrictions; Coronavirus impacts Canada's green ambitions and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Ginsburg death ignites fierce U.S. Senate battle -- and stirs Scalia's ghost

U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburgs death on Friday kicked off a monumental battle in Congress as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell invited President Donald Trump to promptly nominate a replacement, ignoring pleas by Democr...

Mainland China reports 14 new COVID-19 cases vs 32 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 14 new COVID-19 cases on Sept. 18, down from 32 cases reported a day earlier, the Chinese national health authority said on Saturday.The National Health Commission said in a statement that all new cases were imported...

Former Japan PM Abe visits Yasukuni Shrine for war dead

Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe visited the controversial Yasukuni Shrine for war dead on Saturday, his first visit since December 2013, after refraining from doing so for most of his term to avoid angering China and South Korea.A...

Golf-Reed relishes tough conditions at U.S. Open

Patrick Reed said he loves playing in challenging conditions, and thats exactly what he got on Friday when he overcame swirling winds, thick rough and speedy greens to jump to the top of the leaderboard in the second round of the U.S. Open ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020