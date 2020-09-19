Mumbai: Former BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh dies
He was 81. "Sardar Tara Singh breathed his last at a private hospital in Mumbai," former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya told PTI. "He had been in the hospital since the last several days and was undergoing treatment for various illnesses," Somaiya added. Singh earlier represented Mulund assembly constituency in Mumbai..PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2020 11:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 11:26 IST
Former Maharashtra BJP MLA Sardar Tara Singh died here on Saturday morning due to prolonged illness, a senior BJP leader said. He was 81.
"Sardar Tara Singh breathed his last at a private hospital in Mumbai," former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya told PTI. "He had been in the hospital since the last several days and was undergoing treatment for various illnesses," Somaiya added.
Singh earlier represented Mulund assembly constituency in Mumbai..
