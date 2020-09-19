TIMELINE-Thailand's growing protest movement
Reuters | Bangkok | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:34 IST
Protests have been growing in Thailand against the government of Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha, a former junta leader, with some protesters also calling for reforms of King Maha Vajiralongkorn's monarchy. Below is a timeline of events since Prayuth was appointed prime minister after an election in March 2019. He rejects accusations the electoral laws were fixed in his favour.
June 9, 2019 - The king endorses Prayuth as prime minister, keeping him in the post he first took in a 2014 coup. Nov. 20 - Constitutional court disqualifies vocal opposition figure Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit as a member of parliament, saying he violated electoral law. He disputes the ruling.
Dec. 14 - Several thousand protesters demonstrate in Bangkok to protest against Thanathorn's disqualification and the moves to ban his Future Forward party. Feb. 21, 2020 - Constitutional court bans Future Forward. The next day, hundreds of people join a protest against the decision.
March 26 - Thai authorities impose a state of emergency to stop the spread of the coronavirus, limiting gatherings and travel. July 18 - The Free Youth group draws about 2,500 to a protest in Bangkok and makes three demands: dissolve parliament, amend the constitution and stop harassing critics.
Aug. 3 - Human rights lawyer Arnon Nampa makes an unprecedented call for reform of the monarchy at a protest with a Harry Potter theme. Aug. 10 - Students at Thammasat University list 10 demands for reforming the monarchy, including abolition of lese majeste law against criticising the king.
Aug. 16 - More than 10,000 people join a protest at Bangkok's Democracy Monument. Sept. 19 - Thousands protest at Thammasat University in Bangkok on the anniversary of the 2006 coup that overthrew populist prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra.
