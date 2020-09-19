UP govt should give jobs to youths who cleared exams for post of teachers: Priyanka Gandhi

Left Menu
The Uttar Pradesh government should honour the "right to employment" of youngsters, who have cleared exams for teachers’ posts, by appointing them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:03 IST
The Uttar Pradesh government should honour the "right to employment" of youngsters, who have cleared exams for teachers’ posts, by appointing them, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday in a letter to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. She wrote to the chief minister after holding several interactions over the past one month with unemployed youngsters of the state, including those who had applied to posts of teachers.

On Saturday, Priyanka Gandhi interacted with over 4,000 aspirants of posts of Urdu teachers in the state. "The youth of Uttar Pradesh is very demoralised and disappointed … I request you to view the problem keeping sentiments in mind and honour their right to employment and give them appointment," Congress general secretary in-charge Uttar Pradesh Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter.

Referring to her interactions with the youngsters, she said, "Sometime ago I had talked to 12,460 candidates of teachers' posts through video conferencing." "There were 24 districts where there were no vacancies but the candidates from these districts could apply against the vacancies in other districts. They gave and cleared the exams but even after three years these talented youths have not been appointed," Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter. She said many of these youngsters have been forced to go to court over the matter. "The lives of some of these youngsters are filled with struggle and their painful stories saddened me," the Congress leader said. "I fail to understand why the government has adopted such harsh behaviour with them when they are the ones who will make the future generations of Uttar Pradesh," she said, claiming that many of them are on the verge of depression. They have the responsibility of managing their homes too, Priyanka Gandhi said in her letter to Chief Minister Adityanath.

The Congress general secretary, after her interaction with Urdu teachers, accused the state government of obstructing their appointment. "Had a conversation with 4,000 Urdu teacher aspirants. All the aspirants came in the merit list, and are eligible to get jobs. But, the government is putting up obstructions in their way of getting jobs. The BJP government in UP should be in the role of providing jobs, but it is working to obstruct appointments," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

Reacting to her tweet, Uttar Pradesh BJP media co-convenor Navin Srivastava, said, "Some of the recruitment processes have been held up because of technical reasons. But the government is trying to remove all obstructions and resolve them at the earliest." He also said the recruitments made during the BJP regime under Chief Minister Adityanath may have been at a slow pace, but transparent and free from corruption. Srivastava also asked Priyanka Gandhi if she supports the way appointments were made by the Congress-backed Akhilesh Yadav government and which later came under the scanner.

"Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and her party had given a slogan before the 2017 UP Assembly polls -- 25 saal, UP behaal' (25 years, UP in poor condition). And, later they contested the polls with the so-called 'vikaas purush' (Akhilesh Yadav). “Many of the recruitments made during that government came under the scanner. Priyanka should tell whether she supports the way the recruitments took place during the Samajwadi Party rule in UP," he said. PTO CORR NAV SAB ANB ANB.

