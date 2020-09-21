'Love Jihad' curse to society: Goa BJP leader
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 21-09-2020 00:10 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:01 IST

Goa BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar on Sunday termed "Love Jihaad" a curse to the society
"This is very critical issue which has cursed our society from quite a long time but is coming out in open now
We have lost plenty of our sisters and daughters to#loveJihaad. Everyone is free to choose their partners, but we must scrutinize their backgrounds. #LoveTrap," the former GoaBJP chief said on Twitter.
