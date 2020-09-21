'Love Jihad' curse to society: Goa BJP leader

Goa BJP leader and Rajya Sabha member Vinay Tendulkar on Sunday termed "Love Jihaad" a curse to the society

"This is very critical issue which has cursed our society from quite a long time but is coming out in open now

We have lost plenty of our sisters and daughters to#loveJihaad. Everyone is free to choose their partners, but we must scrutinize their backgrounds. #LoveTrap," the former GoaBJP chief said on Twitter.