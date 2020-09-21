Murkowski won't back court vote before election
Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn't support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the November 3 election. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pledged to move forward but hasn't set a timetable. Murkowski says in a statement that for weeks she has taken this position about a potential nomination so close to the election.
Republican Sen Lisa Murkowski of Alaska says she doesn't support taking up a Supreme Court nomination so close to the November 3 election. Murkowski joins Maine Sen. Susan Collins among Republicans opposed to confirming a successor to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg before the election. President Donald Trump has said he will announce a nominee this week to fill the seat following her death on Friday.
Republicans hold a 53-47 edge in the Senate. If there were a 50-50 tie, it could be broken by Vice President Mike Pence. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pledged to move forward but hasn't set a timetable.
Murkowski says in a statement that for weeks she has taken this position about a potential nomination so close to the election. She says, "Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed." She says it's consistent with her stand in 2016 when the GOP-led Senate did not act on President Barack Obama's election-year nomination of Judge Merrick Garland to the Supreme Court.
