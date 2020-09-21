Left Menu
Youth Cong activists stage protest against new farm bills in Jammu

A day after two contentious farm bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha, dozens of youth Congress activists on Monday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP-led central government. Amid vociferous protest by opposition parties, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 21-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 15:49 IST
A day after two contentious farm bills were passed by the Rajya Sabha, dozens of youth Congress activists on Monday staged a protest demonstration here against the BJP-led central government. Carrying placards and raising slogans against the Union government, the protesters led by J&K youth Congress president Uday Chib gathered at the Exhibition Ground in the heart of the city.

They also tried to march towards the main road but were stopped and pushed back by police, officials said. Amid vociferous protest by opposition parties, Rajya Sabha passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 on Sunday. "We have assembled here to register our protest against the black laws which are against over 60 crore farmers of the country. All the 250 farmers associations across the country have opposed the new bills and are either on hunger strike or on protest against the BJP government,” Chib told reporters.

Demanding immediate revocation of the new bills, the Congress youth leader claimed that the new legislation would make the farmers slaves of the capitalists in the absence of Minimum Support Price (MSP). PTI TAS AB DPB DPB.

