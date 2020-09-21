Intelligence report shows how insurgency increased in northeast with FCRA money: Satya Pal Singh

BJP MP Satya Pal Singh on Monday said that there is a government and intelligence report that shows how insurgency increased in the northeast with money under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA). Speaking during the discussion on Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2020, he said: "We know what happened in the northeast, how things changed there in the last 50 years and a particular religion rose. There is a government and intelligence report that shows how insurgency increased there with money under FCRA."

"There was an uproar over Graham Staines. What happened to him and his two children were wrong. But CBI, Odisha Crime Branch, and Justice DP Wadhwa Commission probe concluded that tribals were being converted there. It was the biggest reason that people turned against him," he said. The Bill was passed by the Lok Sabha.

Hitting back at him, NCP MP Supriya Sule said that Singh has defended a case in Odisha about a family that was burnt alive. "Like there may be one NGO doing bad work, there are thousands of NGOs doing very good work. He has defended a case in Odisha about a family that was burnt alive. Whatever they did, no law anywhere in the world allows you to burn people and their children," Sule said.

"As a retired Police from Maharashtra, what example did he (BJP MP Satya Pal Singh) give? That one NGO did not do good work. If he was the Police Commissioner what action did he take?" she asked. (ANI)