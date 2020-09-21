Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cong announces nationwide protest against farm bills; to collect 2 crore signatures from farmers

In the next 72 hours, Congress general secretaries, state in-charges and senior leaders will hold press conferences at state headquarters against these farm bills, the Congress' chief spokesperson said. Then in the next four days till September 28, Congress chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress legislative party leaders along with MPs, MLAs and senior leaders will walk from the PCC office or a prominent place like Mahatma Gandhi statue to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the Governor, addressed to the President of India, seeking withdrawal of these farm bills, Surjewala said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 20:55 IST
Cong announces nationwide protest against farm bills; to collect 2 crore signatures from farmers
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Upping the ante on the farm bills issue, the Congress on Monday announced a massive people's movement which would include protest marches, agitations and collecting two crore farmers' signatures for a memorandum against the legislations to be submitted to President Ram Nath Kovind. This was decided at a meeting of Congress general secretaries and state in-charges, the first physical meeting held by the party at its 24 Akbar Road headquarters here since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A resolution hitting out at the three farm bills -- the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, -- was also passed at the meeting. The meeting, called on the directions of Congress president Sonia Gandhi and former party chief Rahul Gandhi, was attended by the general secretaries and state in-charges of the party and was supervised by the members of the special committee assisting Sonia Gandhi in organisational and operational matters. AK Antony, Ahmed Patel, Ambika Soni, KC Venugopal, Mukul Wasnik and Randeep Surjewala are members of the special committee. Rahul Gandhi is accompanying his mother Sonia Gandhi to the US for her medical check-up.

Most leaders were present physically but some such as Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Jitin Prasad attended the meeting through video conferencing. At a press conference after the meeting, senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel said the opposition party will take the farm bills issue to the people not only at the state level, but at the district and village level.

"We discussed the political situation of the country especially the farmers' agitation. The way the government of India is bulldozing anti-farmers' laws in Parliament, it is totally unacceptable to the country and the people of India," said Venugopal, flanked by Patel, Antony and Surjewala at the press conference. "What we had witnessed in Rajya Sabha yesterday and today, we did not expect this type of attitude from a democratic government," he said, referring to the commotion in Rajya Sabha on Sunday and the suspension of eight MPs of the Upper House on Monday.

Venugopal alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "misleading the country" by making allegations against the Opposition. Surjewala also hit out at the government, alleging that the livelihoods of farmers and labourers was "being ended".

"First this government did 'notebandi', then with GST brought 'vyaparbandi', then with lockdown did 'deshbandi' and is now planning 'khetbandi'," Surjewala alleged. In the next 72 hours, Congress general secretaries, state in-charges and senior leaders will hold press conferences at state headquarters against these farm bills, the Congress' chief spokesperson said.

Then in the next four days till September 28, Congress chief ministers, Pradesh Congress Committee presidents, Congress legislative party leaders along with MPs, MLAs and senior leaders will walk from the PCC office or a prominent place like Mahatma Gandhi statue to the Raj Bhavan and submit a memorandum to the Governor, addressed to the President of India, seeking withdrawal of these farm bills, Surjewala said. A press statement by the party said the marches to submit the memorandum to the Governors will be held on September 28.

"On October 2, the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri, we will observe 'Save farmers and farm labourers day'. We will hold dharnas and marches in every state and district headquarters across India against the agriculture bills, asking for their immediate withdrawal," Venugopal said. On October 10, all state units will organise 'kisaan sammelans' so that voices of farmers can be heard, he said.

Surjewala said from October 2-31, Congress workers will go to villages and collect signatures from farmers and the poor against the three agriculture-related bills. Two crore signatures will be collected and the memorandum against the bills will be submitted to the President on Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary on November 14 by the Congress chief, he said.

The Congress also accused Shiromani Akali Dal of indulging in double-speak and of being dishonest on the farm bills and asked why they have not left the ruling National Democratic Alliance. Congress and some other opposition parties have been protesting against the farm bills, alleging that these would harm the interests of farmers and benefit corporates.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Young man, woman found dead with gunshots in Noida house

The bodies of a 21-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman riddled with bullets were found inside a house in Uttar Pradeshs Noida on Monday, police said. The police said the married woman and the unmarried man were in a relationship for the pa...

UK devolved leaders to work with PM Johnson on COVID-19 - PM's office

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the leaders of Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland that rising COVID-19 cases were a cause for great concern and he was committed to working with the administration of each country to tackle the virus.J...

Minor 'hangs' self to death, father alleges her gangrape: Police

A 16-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in her house in Dholpur district of Rajasthan on Sunday night, with her father alleging that she took the extreme step after being gangraped by two persons.The victims father Bunty, 23, a...

'Paltry' MSP hike cruel joke on farmers: Amarinder

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday rejected the Centres paltry hike in MSP of wheat and five other Rabi crops as a cruel joke on farmers. He said the paltry hike has come amid their growing apprehensions about the abolition of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020