Justice Ginsburg to be honored at U.S. Supreme Court, Capitol

There has been an outpouring of public mourning for the iconic liberal justice, who became a pop culture icon in recent years, even as President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans who control the Senate seek to replace her with a conservative justice before the Nov. 3 presidential election. Crowds have gathered outside the court building, leaving flowers and other items in tribute, ever since her death on Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2020 21:45 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 21:27 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

The body of late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died last week at age 87, will lie in repose outside the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday and Thursday so members of the public can pay their respects before she lies in state at the U.S. Capitol on Friday. There has been an outpouring of public mourning for the iconic liberal justice, who became a pop culture icon in recent years, even as President Donald Trump and his fellow Republicans who control the Senate seek to replace her with a conservative justice before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Crowds have gathered outside the court building, leaving flowers and other items in tribute, ever since her death on Friday from complications of pancreatic cancer. A private ceremony will take place at the court on Wednesday morning, attended by Ginsburg's family, friends and other Supreme Court justices, a court statement said on Monday. Some of Ginsburg's former law clerks will serve as pallbearers and will be lined up on the court's steps when the casket arrives.

Ginsburg's casket will be placed outside, under the court's portico, in a break from tradition prompted by coronavirus-related health concerns. Usually the casket of a dead justice is placed in the court's Great Hall, where the public can view it. On Friday, the casket will be placed in the National Statuary Hall in the Capitol, House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a separate statement. A private ceremony will be held, Pelosi added.

Ginsburg will be interned at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia in a private ceremony next week, the court statement said. Trump said on Monday he will announce his pick to replace Ginsburg on the high court by the end of the week. If the Senate confirms his nominee, it would leave the court with a solid 6-3 conservative majority ahead of his Nov. 3 re-election bid.

