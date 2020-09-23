Trump to pay respects to Ginsburg on Thursday
The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court. Ginsburg was a women's rights champion, leader of the court's liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer.PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:26 IST
The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court. The casket of the second woman to serve on the nation's high court will be placed atop the Supreme Court building's steps after a private ceremony Wednesday for people to pay their respects during the coronavirus pandemic. She will lie in repose at the court for two days before her casket is moved to the Capitol.
Trump has said Ginsburg was an "amazing woman" who led an "amazing life." He is moving quickly to name her successor, with an announcement set for Saturday. Ginsburg was a women's rights champion, leader of the court's liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer. She was 87.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ruth Bader Ginsburg
- Donald Trump
- White House
- Supreme Court
ALSO READ
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87
A trailblazer and maverick: Hollywood celebs pay homage to Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, renowned US Justice, dies at 87
Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's life, legacy n
Three days of tribute at U.S. Supreme Court and Capitol begin for Ruth Bader Ginsburg