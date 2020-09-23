Left Menu
Trump to pay respects to Ginsburg on Thursday

The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court. Ginsburg was a women's rights champion, leader of the court's liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:26 IST
US President Donald Trump Image Credit: ANI

The White House says President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg on Thursday at the Supreme Court. The casket of the second woman to serve on the nation's high court will be placed atop the Supreme Court building's steps after a private ceremony Wednesday for people to pay their respects during the coronavirus pandemic. She will lie in repose at the court for two days before her casket is moved to the Capitol.

Trump has said Ginsburg was an "amazing woman" who led an "amazing life." He is moving quickly to name her successor, with an announcement set for Saturday. Ginsburg was a women's rights champion, leader of the court's liberal bloc and a feminist icon who died Friday of cancer. She was 87.

