Left Menu
Development News Edition

Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses

The legislation, a wide-ranging package of new and revised bills, would limit the president's pardon power, strengthen laws to ban presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent agency watchdogs and whistleblowers from firing or retribution and require better reporting by campaigns of foreign election interference. Each of the bill's provisions is a response to actions by Trump or his administration that Democrats see as abuses of presidential power.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:42 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:16 IST
Democrats propose sweeping bill to curb presidential abuses
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikipedia

House Democrats on Wednesday proposed a bill to curb presidential abuses, a pitch to voters weeks ahead of Election Day as they try to defeat President Donald Trump, capture the Senate from Republicans and keep their House majority. The legislation, a wide-ranging package of new and revised bills, would limit the president's pardon power, strengthen laws to ban presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent agency watchdogs and whistleblowers from firing or retribution and require better reporting by campaigns of foreign election interference.

Each of the bill's provisions is a response to actions by Trump or his administration that Democrats see as abuses of presidential power. It builds on an elections and ethics reform package the House passed soon after Democrats reclaimed the majority in 2019. The sweeping reform package is "designed to address the president's staggering litany of abuses and ensure they can never happen again by anyone,'' said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who announced the legislation Wednesday along with the heads of seven House committees.

Pelosi called the measure "future focused" and said it would "restore checks and balances not only during this term but for any future president.'' "America has a choice,'' Pelosi added, referring to the legislation but also the upcoming election: "to repair and strengthen our democracy or to look the other way and enable (Trump's) actions.'' California Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee who led Trump's impeachment last year, said the reform package was needed "to constrain a lawless president" who has "shaken and broken'' guardrails in place since the beginning of the republic and strengthened after the Watergate scandal of the 1970s. "We owe it to the American people to put in place meaningful constraints on power, fix what is broken and ensure there is never again a Richard Nixon or Donald Trump for either party,'' Schiff said.

Since taking office, Trump has placed his own personal and political interests above the national interest "by protecting and enriching himself, targeting his political opponents, seeking foreign interference in our elections, eroding transparency, seeking to end accountability and otherwise abusing the power of his office," Schiff and other committee chairs said in a joint statement. The legislation comes as House Democrats have been repeatedly frustrated – including during impeachment – by efforts to gain information from the Trump administration and as officials have faced little consequence for defying subpoenas and ignoring requests and investigations. The bill would also strengthen congressional tools to enforce subpoenas by expediting the judicial process and allowing courts to fine officials who won't comply.

"Congressional subpoenas are not requests that recipients can easily brush aside,'' said Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chair of the House Ways and Means Committee. Instead, subpoenas are "indispensable tools" needed to hold the executive branch accountable for its actions, Neal and other Democrats said. "The rule of law applies to every single person" in the country, "including the president,'' said Neal, who has tried unsuccessfully to obtain Trump's tax records.

Congress has yet to send to the president any legislation to try to curb foreign election interference after Russia meddled on several fronts in the 2016 presidential contest. Legislation passed by the House on election reform and other issues has been left unconsidered by the Republican-controlled Senate, and Democrats acknowledged there is little chance the new bill will be approved this year. Schiff called the Senate under Majority Leader Mitch McConnell "a willing accomplice to many of the president's actions,'' but said the situation may change if Democrat Joe Biden is elected president. Republicans who now oppose constraints on presidential power may support Democratic efforts next year, Schiff said.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

Frances health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus danger zones around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emerge...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, says now is not the time for austerity

Canadas Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that this is not the time for austerity, promised major new investments and policy initiatives to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The administration of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020