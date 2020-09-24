Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adityanath praised by PM for measures to tackle COVID in UP

During his meeting with the chief ministers over video conference, the prime minister acknowledged the efforts of Adityanath and his team for taking "proactive steps" in reducing the coronavirus fatalities, it said. The statement said Modi singled out Uttar Pradesh for doing the most tests -- 1.50 lakh per day and having tested 90 lakh people so far, the highest in the country among all the states.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-09-2020 00:47 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:38 IST
Adityanath praised by PM for measures to tackle COVID in UP
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath came in for praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday for the measures taken by the Uttar Pradesh government to tackle COVID-19 and handling the migrants crisis, according to a statement. During his meeting with the chief ministers over video conference, the prime minister acknowledged the efforts of Adityanath and his team for taking "proactive steps" in reducing the coronavirus fatalities, it said.

The statement said Modi singled out Uttar Pradesh for doing the most tests -- 1.50 lakh per day and having tested 90 lakh people so far, the highest in the country among all the states. Modi said the high tests by the state did manage to keep the coronavirus deaths to the "minimum", according to the statement.

The prime minister complimented Adityanath for "adept handling" of the migrants crisis, mentioning that in such a big state like Uttar Pradesh with the largest population in the country, the number of migrants was also on the higher side. In his address, Adityanath apprised him of the coronavirus situation in the state.

He said out of about 1.50 lakh tests per day, around 50,000 tests are by the RT-PCR method with a positivity rate of four per cent and overall recovery rate of 82 per cent, according to the statement.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

Japan's SBI wants to shake up regional banks. It may get a Suga boost

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

France tightens virus measures, unveils new "danger zones" map

Frances health minister unveiled a map of coronavirus danger zones around the country on Wednesday and gave the hardest-hit local authorities, including that of Marseille, days to tighten restrictions or risk having a state of health emerge...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...

Canada will spend big to combat coronavirus, says now is not the time for austerity

Canadas Liberal government, insisting on Wednesday that this is not the time for austerity, promised major new investments and policy initiatives to help the country recover from the coronavirus pandemic. The administration of Prime Ministe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020