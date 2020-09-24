Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden says Black turnout key to winning White House, battling inequality

We gotta show up and vote," he told a Black economic summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he vowed to boost Black home ownership and push other policies to help African-American workers and businesses. Biden has targeted North Carolina, where Republican President Donald Trump won by about 4 percentage points in the 2016 election, as a state he might reclaim in the Nov. 3 vote.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 01:20 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 00:51 IST
Biden says Black turnout key to winning White House, battling inequality
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Wednesday said Black turnout was the linchpin to his hopes of winning the White House in November and reversing economic and social inequities that have held back African Americans.

Noting that the coronavirus pandemic had hit the minority community especially hard, Biden said Black Americans would only achieve equality once they were in a position to build wealth, and voting was the starting point. "There's only one way to do it. We gotta show up and vote," he told a Black economic summit in Charlotte, North Carolina, where he vowed to boost Black home ownership and push other policies to help African-American workers and businesses.

Biden has targeted North Carolina, where Republican President Donald Trump won by about 4 percentage points in the 2016 election, as a state he might reclaim in the Nov. 3 vote. Wednesday's trip was Biden's first to North Carolina since winning the Democratic nomination. Trump has visited the state a number of times recently.

A Reuters/Ipsos opinion poll shows Trump and Biden running neck and neck in the state, which also has a crucial U.S. Senate race. About one-fifth of the electorate in North Carolina in 2016 was Black, according to exit polls, and turnout among African Americans in the state could decide the vote.

The first dip in Black turnout in 20 years contributed to Democrat Hillary Clinton's surprise loss to Trump in 2016. Biden - vice president under Barack Obama, the first Black president - has detailed economic plans tailored to Black voters, including investing more than $70 billion in historically Black colleges and boosting investment and opportunities for Black-owned small businesses.

Some of Biden's supporters, however, worry that the Democratic candidate has waited too long to engage Black voters in North Carolina. "I don't think they are hollow observations. He could have been more aggressive early on," said Dan Blue, the Democratic minority leader in North Carolina's Senate and a Biden supporter. "That being said, things are really ramping up right now and people are feeling the urgency."

FLASHPOINT Race relations have re-emerged as a flashpoint in U.S. politics this year in the wake of killings of Black Americans by police, including George Floyd in Minneapolis and Breonna Taylor in Louisville, Kentucky.

A Kentucky grand jury voted on Wednesday to indict one of three white police officers involved in the shooting death of Taylor for wanton endangerment. Democrats have accused Trump of inflaming race relations with divisive rhetoric and are hoping to galvanize Black support at the polls. The Republican president counters that his policies have helped Blacks.

Voters in about half a dozen states have begun casting early in-person ballots, and election officials predict a surge of early and mail-in voting this year as people try to reduce their risk of exposure to the coronavirus. Biden has slammed Trump's handling of the pandemic, which has killed more than 200,000 Americans, while Trump has said his actions saved lives.

The pandemic has fueled a slew of lawsuits across dozens of states over efforts to ease mail-in voting restrictions. On Tuesday, North Carolina election officials agreed to count absentee ballots received up to nine days after Election Day, as long as they were postmarked by Nov. 3. Courts in several other key states, including Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, have also extended absentee ballot deadlines despite Republican opposition.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2’s filming after Hyun Bin’s quarantine, Son Ye-jin shares fans’ gift

Tesla's value drops $50 billion as Musk's promised cheaper battery 3 years away

YouTube to automate restrictions on age-inappropriate content

Hyundai Motor and UNDP launch global initiative to spread messages of sustainability

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

UK's Sunak to throw lifeline to some furloughed workers

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will announce new plans to support jobs on Thursday, as fears mount of a surge in unemployment when an existing 52 billion pound 66 billion support programme comes to an end in just over a month. Sunak h...

FEATURE-Locked up during COVID-19: Costly phone calls strain families

Removes reference to lockdown par 25 By Avi Asher-SchapiroNEW YORK, Sept 21 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Like many Americans with aging parents, Dominque Jones-Johnson started checking in more regularly with her father when the coronavirus ...

UK to host 'human challenge' trials for COVID-19 vaccines -FT

Britain is planning to host clinical trials where volunteers are deliberately infected with the new coronavirus to test the effectiveness of vaccine candidates, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people involved in the projec...

At UN, island nation of Palau speaks to interconnected world

As one of the smallest countries on earth, the Pacific island nation of Palau doesnt always get to command the worlds attention. But every nation gets to take the world stage at the UN General Assemblys premier annual meeting, and Palau Pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020