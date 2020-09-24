Trump lauds move by Kentucky governor to call up National Guard
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a decision by Kentucky's governor to call in the National Guard after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March. I understand he's called up the National Guard, which is a good thing.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-09-2020 04:32 IST | Created: 24-09-2020 04:32 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump welcomed a decision by Kentucky's governor to call in the National Guard after prosecutors cleared police officers of criminal charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, a Black medical worker killed in March. Trump said he would speak shortly with the governor, Andy Beshear, and said state Attorney General Daniel Cameron was handling the situation "very well."
"We have a call scheduled to make very shortly with the governor. I understand he's called up the National Guard, which is a good thing. I think it's a very positive thing," Trump said. "And it'll all work out."
- READ MORE ON:
- National Guard
- Donald Trump
- Breonna Taylor
- Daniel Cameron
- Andy Beshear
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Louisville to pay $12 mln settlement over Breonna Taylor's death in botched police raid
Multi-million settlement reached in Breonna Taylor lawsuit
Behind $12 mln Breonna Taylor settlement, 'Black America's attorney general' Benjamin Crump
Louisville to announce $12 mln settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -NYT
Louisville to announce settlement in Breonna Taylor shooting -Courier Journal