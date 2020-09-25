Not sure about Congress' seriousness on no-confidence motion against BJP govt: Kumaraswamy

JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy on Friday said Congress has not consulted his party about bringing a no-confidence motion against Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa-led BJP government in Karnataka and expressed doubts over the seriousness behind such a move. The former Chief Minister even suggested that it could well be for publicity.

"Till this moment Congress leaders have not discussed with us about the no-confidence motion. When it comes before us we will decide,"he told reporters in response to a question on supporting the no-confidence motion against the government. Asked whether JD(S) has confidence in this government, he said, enjoying the confidence of the people was more important than that of his party.

"...I don't know how serious they (Congress) are about it (no-confidence motion). If they were serious about moving a no-confidence motion, they would have discussed it with us earlier itself.

Whether they have done it for publicity or they really want to move a no-confidence in this given situation, I'm not aware," he added. Kumaraswamy felt the atmosphere was not suitable for such an exercise, given the flood related issues, COVID-19 pandemic and the financial situation.

"In such a difficult situation, every public representative has to fulfil their responsibility. I say this to both the ruling and opposition side," he said. Signalling another political bout, a notice by opposition Congress, expressing no-confidence in the Yediyurappa-led government was admitted by Assembly Speaker Vishweshwar Hegde Kageri on Thursday.

The no-confidence motion and discussion in this regard is likely to be taken up on Saturday. The ruling BJP has termed the Congress' move as a "political gimmick" and said the opposition party lacks numbers.

With the numbers on its side posing no threat to the stability of the government because of this no-confidence motion, the Congress may use the debate to point out alleged failures of the government. In the 225-member assembly, the ruling BJP has 116 members, Congress 67, JD(S) 33, BSP and nominated 1, independents 2, and Speaker (he has a casting vote).

Four seats-- Sira, Basavakalyan, RR Nagar and Maski are vacant..