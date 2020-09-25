Left Menu
Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-09-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 25-09-2020 20:14 IST
Not all $200 cards for Medicare beneficiaries will go out before U.S. election
U.S. President Donald Trump's administration aims to send out $200 cards to Medicare beneficiaries over the course of the next few months, but not all will be sent out prior to the elections, an official with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services said on Friday.

The cards were announced by Trump on Thursday as a measure to help Medicare beneficiaries pay for prescription drugs. They will be sent out as soon as mechanically possible, the health official told reporters.

