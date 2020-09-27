TMC supports Akali Dal over quitting govt on farm bills
In a tweet on Sunday, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien offered the party’s support to the SAD, which received a positive response from the Punjab party's president Sukhbir Singh Badal “We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's stand with the farmers.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2020 16:44 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 16:44 IST
The Trinamool Congress has come out in support of the Shiromani Akali Dal, which quit the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the three farm bills that were recently passed in Parliament. In a tweet on Sunday, TMC national spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien offered the party’s support to the SAD, which received a positive response from the Punjab party's president Sukhbir Singh Badal
“We support Sukhbir Singh Badal and Akali Dal's stand with the farmers. Fighting for farmers is part of Trinamool DNA. In 2006, Mamata Banerjee risked her life on a historic 26 day fast for farmers’ rights. We oppose #FarmBills2020 as they endanger States’ role, MSP, PDS and procurement,” O'Brien said on Twitter. "Derek - your stand against the #AgricultureBills in parliament is well known. Appreciate your support," Badal said on the micro-blogging website in response to the TMC leader's tweet
The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) had on Saturday quit the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) over the farm bills issue. The SAD is the third major party to walk out of the BJP-led coalition in the last couple of years.
ALSO READ
NDA will win 220 seats in Bihar elections, form govt under Nitish Kumar: Nityanand Rai
Mobile ticketing app trial in DTC buses on Anand Vihar Terminal-Mehrauli route from Monday
Govt to implement several global emission standards, safety measures in transport vehicles
Afghan govt, Taliban to discusse ceasefire on Sunday
Lightning kills three in UP's Banda