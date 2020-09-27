Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday evening The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He had a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi.

PTI | Jodhpur | Updated: 27-09-2020 17:55 IST | Created: 27-09-2020 17:55 IST
Former Union minister Jaswant Singh cremated in Jodhpur

Former Union minister Jaswant Singh was cremated at his farm house in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday evening

The former Union minister had passed away in New Delhi after a prolonged illness. He was 82

His son Manvendra Singh lit the funeral pyre amid chanting of Vedic mantras. Singh's family members and relatives were present during the cremation at the farm house located near a civil airport. The body was brought to Jodhpur from New Delhi by air and kept in the farm house where people offered floral tributes. A wreath was also laid on behalf of the Indian Army. Singh, a retired Army officer, was one of the founding members of the BJP and a close associate of ex-prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He had a fall at his home in August 2014 and was admitted to the Army Research and Referral Hospital in New Delhi. He was in coma for a long spell and had been in and out of the hospital since then. He was admitted to the hospital again in June this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje and leaders of other political parties expressed grief over his demise.

TRENDING

Tremors felt in Cape Town after earthquake off South African coast

Science News Roundup: Dutch 'living coffin' aims to provide source for life after death; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert and more

Astronomers determine how disk galaxies evolve so smoothly

The Sims 5 development revealed, Know Andrew Wilson’s opinion on fifth videogame

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army sprays disinfectants in areas near LoC in Poonch

To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Army on Sunday sprayed disinfectants at community facilities, public transport, hospitals and residential areas in Daradulian and Jhullas villages near the Line of Control LoC in Poonch district, a def...

'Taiwan is Taiwan': China name dispute moves from birds to climate change

The dispute over international organisations referring to Taiwan as Chinese has moved from wild bird conservation to climate change, after a global alliance of mayors began listing Taiwanese cities as belonging to China on its website. Chin...

Motorcycling-Quartararo wins Catalunya MotoGP to reclaim championship lead

Petronas Yamahas Fabio Quartararo won his third race of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP world championship standings. Frenchman Quartararo won his first race since his back-to-...

President gives assent to Jammu and Kashmir Official Languages Bill

A new law that provides for inclusion of Kashmiri, Dogri and Hindi in the list of official languages in Jammu and Kashmir, in addition to Urdu and English, has been notified after President Ram Nath Kovind gave his assent. The Jammu and Kas...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020