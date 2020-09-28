Left Menu
Development News Edition

After stormy meet, AIADMK says "CM pick will be announced on Oct 7"

The meeting discussed at length the question of whether Palaniswami or Panneerselvam should be the chief ministerial candidate, party sources told PTI, adding it was finally decided that a formal announcement shall be made next month. In the meeting, competing claims -backed by past events in the party- were reportedly made by both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to stake claim for being the AIADMK's chief minister nominee for polls next year, sources said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 28-09-2020 21:21 IST | Created: 28-09-2020 21:09 IST
After stormy meet, AIADMK says "CM pick will be announced on Oct 7"
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The AIADMK's executive committee meet here on Monday turned out to be stormy with the leadership question casting a shadow as the party deliberated the Chief Minister's face for the Assembly elections next year. After a five-hour long meeting, the party announced that the chief ministerial candidate for the 2021 elections would be announced on October 7.

The Chief Ministerial candidate would be made known by top AIADMK leaders O Panneerselvam and K Palaniswami, party deputy coordinator K P Munusamy told reporters here after the executive committee meeting. The meeting discussed at length the question of whether Palaniswami or Panneerselvam should be the chief ministerial candidate, party sources told PTI, adding it was finally decided that a formal announcement shall be made next month.

In the meeting, competing claims -backed by past events in the party- were reportedly made by both Palaniswami and Panneerselvam to stake claim for being the AIADMK's chief minister nominee for polls next year, sources said. Palaniswami reportedly said that he has been providing good governance in Tamil Nadu which has won appreciation from even Prime Minister Narendra Modi to buttress his claim for the post.

Significantly, the party adopted a resolution to work hard unitedly "like brothers" to recapture power for a record third time. As the party office-bearers arrived for the meet, a section of cadres at the entrance of party headquarters waved pictures of Palaniswami and others wore "Panneerselvam mask." The meet, chaired by presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan, is the first such high level gathering after a recent "poster row" in which supporters of both Panneerselvam and Palaniswami wanted their respective leaders to be the AIADMK's chief ministerial candidate for 2021 polls.

Recently, the two top leaders had issued a gag order, asking the cadres and leaders not to air views publicly on the issue of chief ministerial candidate after divergent opinions emerged. Munusamy, who was flanked by senior leaders K A Sengottaiyan, R Vaithilingam and S P Velumani, also said the executive committee passed as many as 15 resolutions.

In separate resolutions, the party asked the Centre to release the pending GST compensation to Tamil Nadu and scrap the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test. Pledging its commitment to the two language formula, the party also reiterated its opposition to Karnataka's dam proposal across the river Cauvery at Mekedatu.

TRENDING

Nigeria: Edo Government postpones school resumption by an extra one week

Science News Roundup: SpaceX handed loss in challenge over Air Force contract; Remains of Jurassic sea predator found in Chile's Atacama desert

Entertainment News Roundup: Netflix says it does not agree with Chinese author's views; BTS cancels October concert over coronavirus and more

Health News Roundup: Colombia passes grim milestone of 800,000 cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1411 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Turncoats have a field day in poll-bound Bihar

It was aayaram gayaram politics in Bihar on Monday when the ruling JDU as well as the opposition RJD claimed to have scored brownie points with the induction of turncoats into their respective folds. Rashtriya Janata Dal dealt a body blow t...

'Ashamed': Lebanese despair at leaders after Macron's rebuke

Lebanese are in despair at their sectarian leaders who have left the nation without government during the worst crisis since the 1975-1990 civil war that has already driven many into poverty.Emmanuel Macron, president of Lebanons former col...

Allowing devotees inside places of worship not possible now, Odisha govt informs HC

The state government on Monday informed the Orissa High Court that reopening places of worship for devotees was not possible under the prevailing COVID-19 situation. In reply to a PIL filed by advocate Jayant Kumar Bal, who had challenged t...

Reject COVID-negative reports of passengers from 4 Indian labs: Dubai to AI Express

The COVID-negative test reports of passengers from four Indian laboratories should be rejected, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority DCAA told the Air India Express on Monday. The laboratories are Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020