Odisha Assembly monsoon session begins on stormy note

The monsoon session of Odisha Assembly began on a stormy note on Tuesday amidst strict adherence to COVID-19 protocols as opposition BJP and Congress mounted a scathing attack on the states BJD government over COVID-19 mismanagement and the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020. Many lawmakers opted for the digital mode to participate in the proceedings of the eight-day monsoon session.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik took part via video conference from his residence, while several BJP legislators, including those above the age of 60, attended the session through virtual platforms from the Lok Seva Bhawan and the district collectors' offices in their respective constituencies. Congress member Tara Prasad Bahinipati tore up a copy of the Odisha Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2020, while BJP legislators raised questions over the governments intention to bring such a bill which they alleged will take away the autonomy of universities in the state.

The members of both the opposition parties urged Speaker S N Patro to send the Bill to the Select Committee for reconsideration and ensure detailed discussion before tabling it in the House for passage. Congress Legislature Party leader Narasingha Mishra accused the state government of attempting to hurriedly pass the contentious bill and alleged that once it is passed the universities in the state will lose their autonomy and the management will remain under the government control.

Leader of the Opposition P K Naik of BJP also raised questions on transparency in the appointment of the teachers and non-teaching staff as provided in the new Bill. Higher Education Minister Arun Kumar Sahoo, however, rejected the opposition allegation and justified the necessity of amending the Odisha Universities Act, which was framed in 1989, about 30 years ago.

He asserted that the autonomy of the universities will remain intact. Under the new amendment all the universities in Odisha will come under one new Universities Act, Sahoo said.

The minister also rejected the opposition members' fears that the universities in the state will be denied UGC grants. Universities in Odisha have received only Rs 10 crore as grant from UGC in the last three years while the state government has provided Rs 1,034 crore grants to them, the minister informed the House.

A total of seven bills were introduced in the House on the opening day of the eight-day monsoon session for discussion. The issue relating to the mnagement of COVID-19 in the state was raised when Speaker Patro allowed Leader of Opposition P K Naik of BJP to speak on the privilege notice on the COVID-19 mismanagement.

In his privilege notice, Naik said I would raise a question involving a breach of privilege by the Government in purchase of Masks and Medicines during the COVID-19... It has come to my notice that during purchase of Masks and Medicines there are huge irregularities. Naik also alleged that the government has failed to contain the epidemic which is spreading in Odisha causing death to many people.

About two lakh people have been affected so far and many labourers who came from outside the state have become jobless due to lockdown/shutdown. The economic condition of many people has gone astray. No sufficient steps have so far been taken to curb the epidemic COVID-19, the BJP leader said. Senior BJD lawmaker Amar Prasad Satpathy objected to the privilege motion moved by Naik.

He said, As per the Rules of the Business, the privilege motion is made against any specific person and not in general. Therefore, it should not be accepted. The speaker, however, clarified that he has not accepted the privilege notice, but just received it. Therefore Naik was allowed to speak on the issue in the House.

The first day of the session, which remained adjourned for half-a-day as a mark of respect to two sitting members who died recently. Though there is a tradition to adjourn proceedings for a day in the event of sitting members' demise, this time it was limited to half-a-day due to the pandemic.

The House did not transact the question hour or the zero hour. Seven bills and some reports were laid in the House in the afternoon session.