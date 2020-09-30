Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP appoints ex-Maha CM Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge

The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:32 IST
BJP appoints ex-Maha CM Fadnavis as Bihar poll in-charge

The BJP on Wednesday appointed former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as its in-charge for the Bihar assembly elections, the party said in a statement. The announcement came on a day party president J P Nadda is holding talks with state BJP leaders here to discuss the three-phase polls to the 243-member state assembly, including seat-sharing arrangements with allies like the JD(U) and the LJP. The LJP has been blowing hot and cold over the issue as it is said to be unhappy over the offer being made to it by the BJP. For the last few weeks, Fadnavis had been participating in the party's internal meetings over the Bihar polls and has even visited the state a few times. The BJP has the practice of appointing senior leaders as in-charge for state elections

The Bihar assembly polls will be held in three phases on October 28, November 3 and November 7, and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

TRENDING

Ready to accept any decision, say two Ministers amid Cabinet rejig speculation in Karnataka

One Piece Chapter 992 spoilers: Jack highly injured, Usopp-Nami can win fight

Hope floats for Viraat as firm awaits nod for changing title

Second alignment plane of solar system discovered

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Videos

Latest News

Govt cuts natural gas price to $1.79/mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from $2.39 currently: Official order.

Govt cuts natural gas price to 1.79mmBtu for 6 months beginning Oct 1 from 2.39 currently Official order....

Nusrat Jahan seeks additional security in London after getting death threat in the social media

Actor-turned-Trinamool Congress MP Nusrat Jahan, who is currently shooting in London for a Bengali film, has sought additional security protection after getting death threats on social media for posting a video in which she featured as...

UK government reaches compromise with rebels on COVID-19 regulations - BBC

The British government has reached a compromise with members of the ruling party over a disagreement on how much say parliament has on the imposition of regulations to restrict the spread of COVID-19, BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg s...

MP cabinet nod for constitutional tag to backward class panel

On the day bypolls to 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh were announced, the state cabinet approved granting of constitutional status to the State Backward Class Commission, as earlier promised by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Madh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020