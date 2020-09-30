Left Menu
IUML terms court order in Babri mosque demolition case 'unfortunate'

The IUML on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the decision of the Special CBI court to acquit all the accused, including BJP veteran LK Advani, in the Babri masjid demolition case and opined that an appeal should be filed against the verdict.

PTI | Thiruva | Updated: 30-09-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 30-09-2020 16:43 IST
The IUML on Wednesday termed as "unfortunate" the decision of the Special CBI court to acquit all the accused, including BJP veteran LK Advani, in the Babri masjid demolition case and opined that an appeal should be filed against the verdict. Addressing media here, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) supremo Panakkad Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal said, "it is unfortunate that the CBI court in Lucknow acquitted all the accused in the case.

The investigating agency should appeal against the verdict. Peace and communal harmony should be maintained." IUML leader and MP P K Kunhalikutty also said an appeal should be moved against the judgement of the court. "This verdict is unfortunate. An appeal should be moved against it. The whole world has seen that no one tried to prevent the demolition of the mosque," Kunhalikutty toldthe reporters.

Meanwhile, state BJP said, "the witch huntthat lasted for three decades has ended with the Lucknow CBI court verdict." "All the false allegations levelled against the BJP by the Congress and other fake secular parties have been proven false. The saffron party said the Congress should apologise for 'attempting to divide' the country in the name of a disputed structure.

"The court ruling is a reply to those who tried to tarnish the image of senior leaders including L K Advani," BJP state chief K Surendran said in a statement. He also said the BJP's stand that there was no criminal conspiracy in the demolition of the disputed structure was vindicated by the court's verdict.

All the 32 accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, including BJP veterans Advani and MM Joshi, were on Wednesday acquitted by a special CBI court in Lucknow, which said there was no conclusive proof against them. The case relates to the razing of the disputed structure in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, which triggered riots for several months leaving nearly 2,000 people dead across the country.

