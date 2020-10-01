Left Menu
Trump says 'Proud Boys' should let law enforcement do its work

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-10-2020 00:25 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 00:22 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that an organization identified as a hate group should let law enforcement do its work and added that he does not know who the Proud Boys are.

Trump made his remarks to reporters at the White House a day after he refused to condemn white supremacist groups during his debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. During that debate Trump mentioned Proud Boys, an organization that describes itself as a club of "Western chauvinists" but has been categorized as a hate group by the nonprofit Southern Poverty Law Center.

