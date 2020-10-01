Left Menu
Development News Edition

Oppn BJP & Cong demand rollback of power tariff hike

The issue was discussed in the House through an adjournment motion notice where both the opposition parties strongly protested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commissions (OERC) approval of the power tariff hike by 20 paise per unit from October 1. The opposition members demanded immediate rollback of the decision as the people are already facing livelihood issues due to COVID-19 pandemic.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:30 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:30 IST
Oppn BJP & Cong demand rollback of power tariff hike

Opposition BJP members and Congress MLAs on Thursday demanded in the Odisha Assembly that the Naveen Patnaik government immediately rollback the power tariff hike. The issue was discussed in the House through an adjournment motion notice where both the opposition parties strongly protested the Odisha Electricity Regulatory Commissions (OERC) approval of the power tariff hike by 20 paise per unit from October 1.

The opposition members demanded immediate rollback of the decision as the people are already facing livelihood issues due to COVID-19 pandemic. Opposition Chief Whip Mohan Majhi of BJP alleged that the hike in power tariff will add to the woes of people who are already finding it very difficult to overcome the COVID-19 crisis.

Accusing the state government of being unable to collect huge electricity dues from different companies and industrial organisations, he said common people have been made an easy target. "Around Rs 3,000 crore electricity bills are yet to be collected from 26 industrial organizations in the state", he added. Majhi also sought clarification from the government as to how the state is selling electricity at Rs 3.21 per unit to other states while purchasing the same at Rs 3.81 per unit from some other power generating states.

Senior Congress MLA S S Saluja also joined Majhi and wanted to know the reason behind electricity bill waiver for big industries. "Thousands of crores of rupees are pending towards electricity and water cess. The government has failed to collect the bills from industries for whose interest?" Saluja asked. Senior Congress member Taraprasad Bahinipati sought Chief Minister Naveen Patnaiks intervention as the power tariff hike has come as a big blow for the poor and middle class people.

Energy Minister DS Mishra, however, rejected the opposition allegations and justified the power tariff hike. He said the OERC took the decision to hike power tariff after considering the interest of all the stakeholders. The minister also justified the OERC's approval of hiking the power tariff by 20 paise per unit, by mentioning that the power PSUs like the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC), National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) and the Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) have increased the average tariff by 68 paise per unit.

"There has been no power tariff hike in the state for the last 7 years. Now the OERC has allowed an increase of only 20 paise which is just 4 per cent. The electricity tariff in Odisha is much less than many states," the minister said. The minister said the enhanced power tariff will not be applicable to consumers belonging to BPL families and farmers utilising power for agriculture purposes.

Annoyed over the ministers statement, the BJP members staged a walkout from the state Assembly. Meanwhile, the BJP activists also staged protests outside the Assembly demanding rollback of the power tariff hike.

Party supporters staged demonstrations outside all the electrical division offices in the state capital and vowed to take the agitation to every nook and corner of the state if the government did not roll it back..

TRENDING

Outlook down? Users report problems with Microsoft's email service, again

Kenya: TCS issues guidelines on what teachers should do after reporting in schools

Wentworth Season 8 finale recap, When & what time will it be on Netflix?

One Punch Man Season 3: Saitama & Garou will portray their abilities, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

3 ATM burglars held in Ghaziabad after gunfight

Ghaziabad police arrested three burglars after a gunfight early Thursday and seized equipment used by them to cut open ATMs, officials said. Two of the burglars - Kamruiddin and Shahroon - were shot in the leg during the exchange of fire ar...

HC asks twin-city Police Commissioner to tender fresh apology

Expressing displeasure over the tenor of the language used by Cuttack-Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner in interpreting an order of the Orissa High Court on the size of the clay idols for the ensuing Durga puja, a Division Bench headed by Chi...

Soccer-UEFA to allow partial return of fans where local authorities allow

Spectators are to be allowed at European club and national team competition matches, at up to 30 of stadium capacity, where local authorities allow, UEFA said on Thursday.The European soccer body said the decision followed what it described...

Facebook testing feature to show public group conversations on news feed

Facebook on Thursday said it will start testing a new feature to allow users discover conversations in public groups on their news feed. The social media giant is also introducing new tools to help group administrators moderate posts in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020