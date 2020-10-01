Ex-chief minister Narayan Rane tests COVID-19 positive
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rane (68) disclosed the diagnosis on his official Twitter handle. "I have tested positive for COVID-19. "I will return soon to public life, he added.PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-10-2020 21:52 IST | Created: 01-10-2020 21:50 IST
BJP Rajya Sabha member and former chief minister of Maharashtra Narayan Rane on Thursday said he has tested positive for COVID-19. Rane (68) disclosed the diagnosis on his official Twitter handle.
"I have tested positive for COVID-19. My health condition is fine but I have decided to isolate myself as per doctors advise. "I will return soon to public life, he added.