Left Menu
Development News Edition

Biden hits the campaign trail after negative test for COVID-19

It is likely to reinforce Biden's message about Trump's failed response to the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States, and undermine the president's argument that the end of the pandemic is in sight. Polls show voters trust Biden to handle the coronavirus more than Trump, who has pushed for a quicker reopening of the economy and schools, rarely wears a mask and has held large campaign rallies with little social distancing.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-10-2020 23:57 IST | Created: 02-10-2020 23:53 IST
Biden hits the campaign trail after negative test for COVID-19
Joe Biden (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden headed to the battleground state of Michigan to resume campaigning on Friday after testing negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump was sidelined by contracting the virus. Biden, who met in a one-on-one debate with Trump on Tuesday, left his home in Delaware to travel to Grand Rapids, Michigan, for a campaign event after he and his wife Jill tested negative for coronavirus.

The diagnosis of Trump, who is experiencing mild symptoms and will be off the trail indefinitely while isolating at the White House, brings the coronavirus back in the spotlight little more than four weeks before the November election. It is likely to reinforce Biden's message about Trump's failed response to the disease, which has killed more than 200,000 people in the United States, and undermine the president's argument that the end of the pandemic is in sight.

Polls show voters trust Biden to handle the coronavirus more than Trump, who has pushed for a quicker reopening of the economy and schools, rarely wears a mask and has held large campaign rallies with little social distancing. "It's hard to say 'it's under control' when you fall victim to it," said Democratic strategist Chris Kofinis. "If we are talking about the pandemic for the next four weeks, Donald Trump loses."

Biden wished Trump well earlier on Friday on Twitter. But in announcing his negative test he also reinforced his message about the need for precautions against the virus. "I'm happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID," Biden said on Twitter. "Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands."

Health professionals say face coverings are key to preventing the virus from spreading. Biden is expected to speak at a Michigan union hall about his plans to rebuild the economy. A Labor Department report on Friday showed the pace of economic growth slowing into the final weeks ahead of the election, with just 661,000 jobs created as 3.8 million people have lost their employment for good.

Michigan, which Trump narrowly won over Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016, is a vital battleground in the Nov. 3 election. Biden leads Trump in national opinion polls although surveys in the battleground states that will decide the contest show a closer race. A Reuters/Ipsos poll last month showed Biden leading Trump by 5 percentage points among likely voters in Michigan.

TRENDING

Recipe is different, but titan has ingredients for life

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 206,402 coronavirus deaths; China reports 10 COVID-19 cases vs. 11 a day earlier and more

Facebook sues two companies engaged in data harvesting operation

Science News Roundup: David Attenborough leads call for world to invest $500 billion; Zimbabwe suspects bacterial disease behind elephant deaths and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What COVID-19 treatments could President Trump get?

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine.Trump, 74, is experiencing mild symptoms, the White House said. The most common symptoms of the disease are c...

Protest-rocked Belarus cancels all foreign media credentials

Belarus, rocked by weeks of protests against its authoritarian president and Western condemnation over a crackdown on dissent, on Friday rescinded the accreditation of all journalists working for foreign news outlets and said they must appl...

Police register case against 8 people for flouting norms and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi

A case was registered against eight people on Friday for allegedly violating section 144 of CrPC and protesting near Vigyan Bhawan against the new farm laws, the Hathras gang rape case and the detention of Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi V...

Tennis-Bertens rolls past Siniakova into last 16

Dutchwoman Kiki Bertens showed no ill-effects from her brutal French Open campaign as she eased into the last 16 with a routine 6-2 6-2 win over Katerina Siniakova on Friday. Fifth seed Bertens saved a match point and was overcome by cramps...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020