Health News Roundup: New global lab network will compare COVID vaccines; 18 members have tested or been presumed positive and more

Exclusive: New global lab network will compare COVID-19 vaccines head-to-head

A major non-profit health emergencies group has set up a global laboratory network to assess data from potential COVID-19 vaccines, allowing scientists and drugmakers to compare them and speed up selection of the most effective shots. Speaking to Reuters ahead of announcing the labs involved, Melanie Saville, director of vaccine R&D at the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), said the idea was to "compare apples with apples" as drugmakers race to develop an effective shot to help control the COVID-19 pandemic. Factbox: Coronavirus in U.S.

Congress - 18 members have tested or been presumed positive

At least 18 members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate - 10 Republicans and eight Democrats - have tested positive or are presumed to have had COVID-19, with Senator Mike Lee becoming the latest on Friday. Here is a look at lawmakers affected by the virus: 'No regrets'.

Trump supporters at campaign rally unfazed by his positive test

Callie Kaspszak, a 19-year-old registered Republican, was somewhat worried for her health when she heard on Friday that President Donald Trump had tested positive for the coronavirus, two days after she had attended his campaign rally in Minnesota. But she had no regrets about going, she said.

Britain's Northumbria University suffers mass COVID-19 outbreak

Northumbria University, in northeast England, said on Friday it has been hit by a mass outbreak of COVID-19 with at least 770 students testing positive for the virus. COVID-19 outbreaks have hit nearly 50 British universities in the last few weeks, forcing students to self-isolate in halls of residence just days after their arrival for the new term.

Trump says on Twitter he, Melania tested positive for COVID-19

U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for COVID-19, he said in a tweet early on Friday. "We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he said.

U.S. panel urges government to join WHO-led COVID-19 vaccine facility

The United States should opt into the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility for COVID-19 vaccine distribution, an independent expert panel tapped by top U.S. health officials to advise on vaccine allocation said on Friday. "The U.S. government should commit to a leadership role in the equitable allocation of COVID-19 vaccine globally by opting into the COVAX facility .... deploying a proportion of the U.S. vaccine supply for global allocation," the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine said in a statement.

U.S. Vice President Pence, next in line behind Trump, tests negative for COVID-19

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, next in line for the Oval Office, tested negative for COVID-19, hours after President Donald Trump announced that he was infected and went into quarantine, Pence's spokesman said on Friday. Trump's test result cast a spotlight on Pence, a Christian conservative former lawmaker who has been one of the few constants in the Republican president's tumultuous administration, a little more than a month before the two seek re-election to a second term.

U.S. appeals court revives Glaxo $235.5 million verdict against Teva

A federal appeals court on Friday reinstated a 2017 jury verdict ordering Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc $235.5 million for selling a generic version of Glaxo's heart drug Coreg. In a 2-1 decision, the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C. found "substantial evidence" that Teva induced doctors to prescribe its generic tablets to treat medical conditions covered by a Glaxo patent.

Biden hits the campaign trail after negative test for COVID-19

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden said President Donald Trump's coronavirus diagnosis is a "bracing reminder" that the pandemic needs to be taken seriously, as he campaigned on Friday in the battleground state of Michigan. Speaking at a union hall in Grand Rapids hours after testing negative twice for the coronavirus, Biden said he and his wife, Jill Biden, were praying that Trump and the first lady, Melania Trump, had a swift and full recovery.

EMA committee probes possible kidney injury from Gilead's remdesivir

The European drugs regulator said on Friday its safety committee was reviewing reports of acute kidney injury in some COVID-19 patients who had been given Gilead Sciences Inc's remdesivir. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said at this point it was not clear whether there is a causal relationship between remdesivir and the reports of acute kidney injury. Its committee would review all available data to find that out.