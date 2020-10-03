Left Menu
Trump says in tweet he is feeling well with help of doctors, nurses at Walter Reed

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-10-2020 23:04 IST | Created: 03-10-2020 22:59 IST
"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!," Trump said. Image Credit: ANI

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter on Saturday that he was feeling well with the help of the doctors and nurses at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

"Doctors, Nurses and ALL at the GREAT Walter Reed Medical Center, and others from likewise incredible institutions who have joined them, are AMAZING!!!," Trump said.

"Tremendous progress has been made over the last 6 months in fighting this PLAGUE. With their help, I am feeling well!"

