Rahul Gandhi 'disconnected' with reality of farmers, says Muraleedharan

Muraleedharan said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's opposition to the farm reforms showcased his disconnect with farmers. "Rahul Gandhi is disconnected from reality.

PTI | Kozhikode | Updated: 04-10-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 04-10-2020 17:24 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister V Muraleedharan on Sunday slammed the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his protests against the Centre's new farm laws and accused him of being "disconnected" from reality and indulging in 'publicity stunts.' Addressing the media here, the Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs, alleged that the Congress, which championed reforms in the agriculture sector and included it in their manifesto has now gone back on its word. "The party is resorting to violence and vandalism out of frustration of losing relevance in Indian politics," he claimed.

The Union Minister said while then Congress government under Manmohan Singh at the Centre, and the Chief Ministers of Haryana, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have supported repealing of Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) Act, but the national party has turned its back on the farmers by changing its stance now. Muraleedharan said Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's opposition to the farm reforms showcased his disconnect with farmers.

"Rahul Gandhi is disconnected from reality. He should speak to farmers from Wayanad and other areas. He betrayed the farmers by vehemently opposing reforms that free ryots from the loot of middlemen," Muraleedharan said.

He said the reforms such as farm bills, and labour codes reiterate central government's commitment to empowering farmers and entrepreneurs. Alleging that the Congress, which ruled the country for over six decades lacked the conviction and political will to change the lives of farmers, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has accomplished what the earlier PMs could not and brought revolutionary changes in farming and labour sectors.

These moves will create an enabling environment for agriculture and entrepreneurship to thrive, he said..

