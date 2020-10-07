HP BJP MLA tests positive for COVID-19, warns of legal action against those claiming he 'hid' report

Himachal Pradesh BJP MLA Surender Shourie said Tuesday he tested positive for COVID-19 on October 2, a day before he was to attend a public meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Solang after the inauguration of the Atal Tunnel. He, however said he and his staff isolated themselves immediately, but some people were spreading misinformation that he hid his test result. After recovery, he said, he may take legal action against those trying to tarnish his and the state government's image for their "selfish political motives".

In a Facebook post, Shourie, 39, said he was asymptomatic and got himself tested for the coronavirus on the direction of the Special Protection Group, which is responsible for the prime minister's security, and not because he had any symptoms. "As soon as I received my coronavirus test report, I and my staff isolated ourselves," he said.

The Banjar MLA is the eighth legislator in the 68-member assembly who has contracted the virus. On September 22, Nachan BJP MLA Vinod Kumar Chauhan tested COVID positive. Sundernagar BJP MLA Rakesh Jamwal tested positive on September 20, two days after the monsoon session of the assembly adjourned sine die.

On the first day of the session on September 7, BJP MLA from Indora Reeta Devi had tested positive. She attended the session before her COVID-19 test was conducted. Nalagarh Congress MLA Lakhwinder Rana tested positive on September 6.

Power Minister Sukhram Chaudhary and Doon MLA Paramjeet Singh too had tested positive for the infection. Both recovered and attended the monsoon session. Jal Shakti Minister Mahender Singh Thakur rejoined his office in state secretariat on September 21 after his recovery. He had tested positive on September 3. He could not attend the session which was held from September 7 to 18.