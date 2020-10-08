Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. to go down to 2,500 troops in Afghanistan by early 2021: Trump adviser

The United States will reduce its troops in Afghanistan to 2,500 early next year, national security adviser Robert O'Brien said on Wednesday, offering greater detail about the pace and scope of the drawdown from America's longest war. A landmark deal between the United States and the Taliban in February said that foreign forces will leave Afghanistan by May 2021 in exchange for counter-terrorism guarantees from the Taliban, which agreed to negotiate a permanent ceasefire and a power-sharing formula with the Afghan government. France, U.S. and Russia to meet on Nagorno-Karabakh amid fears of regional war

France, the United States and Russia will step up efforts to end fighting between Azeri and ethnic Armenian forces in the South Caucasus by holding talks in Geneva on Thursday, as fears of a regional war grow. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said Russian, French and U.S. representatives would also meet in Moscow on Monday to look at ways to persuade the warring sides to negotiate a ceasefire. Hurricane Delta rips through Cancun, but damage less than feared

Tourists in Mexico's top Caribbean resort Cancun picked their way through battered streets, broken glass and trees downed by Hurricane Delta on Wednesday, though damage was less severe than some feared as the storm tore across the Yucatan peninsula. Delta lost force before it reached land. But thousands of residents and tourists had already retreated into shelters, and flooded roads, overturned boats and debris from shattered windows and roofs bore witness to its power. U.S. senators urge sanctions on Turkey over Russian missile system

A Republican and a Democratic U.S. senator called on Wednesday for President Donald Trump's administration to impose sanctions on Turkey over its purchase of Russia's S-400 anti-aircraft system, after a report that Turkey may be planning a comprehensive test. Republican James Lankford and Democrat Chris Van Hollen wrote to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo asking about the report and saying that Washington's failure to act more decisively about the S-400 purchase had "emboldened" Turkey's government. UK's Johnson, Ukraine's Zelenskiy to sign partnership agreement

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Thursday to sign a partnership agreement that includes a free trade deal covering goods, services, and tariffs and quotas. Since leaving the European Union earlier this year, Britain is seeking bilateral agreements with other countries, underlining Johnson's resolve to go it alone once a transition arrangement with the bloc concludes at the end of this year. Britain's Prince William launches global environment prize

Britain's Prince William will on Thursday launch a multi-million-pound global prize aimed at solving some of the world's greatest environmental problems. The Earthshot Prize will award five one-million-pound ($1.29-million) prizes each year for the next 10 years under the categories of protecting and restoring nature, cleaner air, reviving oceans, waste-reduction and climate change. In hardening stance, France, Germany push for EU sanctions on Russians over Navalny poisoning

France and Germany said on Wednesday they would propose European Union sanctions against Russian individuals after receiving no credible answers from Moscow over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent. Several Western governments have said Russia, which has denied accusations by Navalny that it was involved in poisoning him in August, must help in investigations or face consequences. Exclusive: Qatar makes formal request for F-35 jets - sources

Qatar has submitted a formal request to the United States to buy stealthy F-35 fighter jets, three people familiar with the deal said, in a deal that if pursued could strain U.S. ties with Saudi Arabia and Israel. The request for the Lockheed Martin Co jets was submitted by the Persian Gulf state in recent weeks, the people said. Saudi Arabia must focus on own interests, national security while serving Palestinian cause: Prince Bandar

Saudi Arabia's former intelligence chief and ambassador to the United States, Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz, said the kingdom must focus on its own interests and security while supporting the Palestinian cause. In the final episode of a three-part interview with Saudi-owned Al Arabiya television aired on Wednesday, Prince Bandar once again criticised Palestinian leaders. What women want: Female vote key but policies lacking in New Zealand election

New Zealand's upcoming general election has the rare distinction of providing a choice of two female candidates as the country's next leader in a poll that could be decided by the female vote. Yet there is growing criticism that neither incumbent Jacinda Ardern nor challenger Judith Collins have policies to address the fact that women - who make up half the 5 million population - have been disproportionately negatively affected by the coronavirus pandemic.