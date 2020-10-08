Ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache will transform IAF: Prez

President Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday said the ongoing process of modernisation with induction of Rafale, Apache and Chinook will transform the Indian Air Force into an even more formidable strategic force. On the occasion of Air Force Day, he said the nation remains indebted to the contribution of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in securing our skies and assisting civil authorities in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief.

