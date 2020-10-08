Mamata condoles Paswan's death
She extended her condolences to his family members, colleagues and admirers. "Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers," Banerjee tweeted.PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-10-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 08-10-2020 22:17 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday expressed deep grief over the passing away of union minister Ram Vilas Paswan. She extended her condolences to his family members, colleagues and admirers.
"Deeply saddened to hear the news of the passing away of Ram Vilas Paswan Ji. He was a veteran politician, leader and a long-time Parliamentarian. My condolences to his family, colleagues and his many admirers," Banerjee tweeted. Paswan (74) died on Thursday, his son Chirag Paswan tweeted.
Paswan, who was the Lok Janshakti Party patron, had undergone a heart surgery at a hospital in Delhi a few days ago. He had been in active politics for more than five decades and was one of the country''s most noted Dalit leaders.
He was the Minister for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution.
- READ MORE ON:
- Ram Vilas Paswan
- Mamata Banerjee
- Parliamentarian
- Chirag Paswan
- West Bengal
ALSO READ
Mamata Banerjee announces guidelines for Durga Puja celebrations, says won't allow cultural events at pandals
West Bengal government will provide Rs 2,000 to hawkers for Durga Puja; a list of 75,000 hawkers prepared: CM Mamata Banerjee.
West Bengal government to provide Rs 50,000 to each Durga puja committee of the state: CM Mamata Banerjee.
Centre's policies will devastate farmers of the country, only help hoarders: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on farm bills.
Refrain from surpassing CM and dictating state officials in excess of power: Mamata Banerjee in nine-page letter to Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar.