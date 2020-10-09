Chhattisgarh Governor, CM condole Paswan's death

Chhattisgarh Governor Anusuiya Uikey and Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel expressed grief over Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan's death on Thursday evening. Paswan, founder of the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP), died in a Delhi hospital at the age of 74.

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. He contributed significantly to the welfare of the weaker section of society. His death is an irreparable loss," the Governor tweeted.

In his message, Baghel said, "Extremely sad to hear about the demise of Union Food Minister Paswan who holds a significant place in national politics, specially in politics of Bihar." Former chief minister and BJP national vice president Raman Singh tweeted, "I am shocked and saddened to hear the news of the sudden demise of Union Minister Shri Ram Vilas Paswan. His contribution to the development of the entire country along with Bihar will always be remembered."