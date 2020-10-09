Left Menu
Development News Edition

2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now

-Democratic candidate Joe Biden's first move if he wins the election may be to empower the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to go after wealthy tax cheats who cost the U.S. billions of dollars in revenue every year.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-10-2020 15:47 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 15:39 IST
2020 U.S. ELECTION: What you need to know right now
Representative image Image Credit: coutts

-President Donald Trump is stepping up his plans to return to the campaign trail after being sidelined for a week with COVID-19. He is considering holding weekend rallies in the battleground states of Florida and Pennsylvania. -Trump has pulled out of an Oct. 15 debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden, blasting the debate commission's decision to make it a virtual event. -Thirteen men have been arrested on charges of conspiring to kidnap Michigan Democratic governor Gretchen Whitmer, who accused Trump of being complicit in the plot.

-With two U.S. Senate seats in competitive races up for grabs in Georgia, it may be January before the electorate knows which party will control the U.S. Senate. If no candidate secures at least 50% of the vote, state law requires a run-off election on Jan. 5. -Democratic candidate Joe Biden's first move if he wins the election may be to empower the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) to go after wealthy tax cheats who cost the U.S. billions of dollars in revenue every year. -More than 6.6 million Americans have already voted - 10 times the number who had voted at this stage in the 2016 election cycle - indicating a potentially record turnout for the Nov. 3 contest. GLOBAL PERSPECTIVE Canada is working up scenarios for a range of possible Nov. 3 election results, according to sources, and mapping out responses to a contested or delayed result and its potential impact on auto industry supply chains. INVESTOR VIEW A Joe Biden victory is being priced into markets as global shares advance. A Democratic win is seen as paving the way for a big economic stimulus that counters investors' worries of a corporate tax rate hike. BY THE NUMBERS -Joe Biden is winning support in President Trump's support base among those aged 55 and over - a bracket that Trump won by 13 points in 2016. Older Americans, concerned about the incumbent's handling of the pandemic, are now evenly split with 47% saying they will vote for Biden and 46% backing Trump, according to Reuters/Ipsos national surveys. -Public support for Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic has hit a record low, with 59% of Americans saying they disapprove of his approach and 37% saying they approve. ON THE CAMPAIGN TRAIL Expected events and Reuters coverage on Oct 9: -Latest updates from the White House as Trump's physician says his treatment for COVID-19 is complete and he can resume campaigning. -Joe Biden campaigns in Las Vegas, Nevada. Refinitiv customers can find more 2020 U.S. Election content on the Election App https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 ( https://emea1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=20856 ) on Eikon or Workspace. Media customers can find complete multimedia coverage on the Reuters Connect planning calendar here https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning?search=all%3Ausa-election

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.The biggest concern is that th...

French hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs

A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali arrived Friday in France -- and says she wants to return to her aid work with malnourished children despite the ordeal. Relatives enveloped Sophie Pet...

Elderly farmer killed by tiger in Dudhwa buffer zone

A 65-year-old farmer was attacked and killed by a tiger in Manjhara Purab forests under the north Nighasan forest area of Dudhwa buffer zone, officials said on Friday. The partially eaten-up body of Pyare Lal was recovered on Friday from in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020