Left Menu
Development News Edition

Jaishankar assures Abdullah Abdullah India's full support for peace in Afghanistan

Jaishankar and Abdullah held extensive talks on various aspects of the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, and on bilateral cooperation. "Pleased to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE. The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country. India has been a major stakeholder in peace and stability of Afghanistan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2020 16:36 IST | Created: 09-10-2020 16:36 IST
Jaishankar assures Abdullah Abdullah India's full support for peace in Afghanistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday assured Afghan peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah that India remained committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan. Jaishankar and Abdullah held extensive talks on various aspects of the ongoing peace talks between the Afghan government and Taliban, and on bilateral cooperation.

"Pleased to meet Chairman HCNR @DrabdullahCE. A good discussion on our bilateral cooperation and regional issues. Welcomed his insights and perspectives on recent developments. As a neighbour, India remains committed to peace, prosperity and stability in Afghanistan," Jaishankar tweeted. On his part, Abdullah said the external affairs minister assured him of India's "full support" for peace in Afghanistan.

"As always pleased to meet HE @DrSJaishankar, the External Affairs Minister of India. We exchanged views on the #AfghanPeaceProcess, bilateral relations, & regional support for peace efforts. He assured me of India's full support for peace in Afghanistan," Abdullah said on Twitter. In a meeting on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi conveyed to Abdullah, the chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, that India will always support people of Afghanistan in their quest for peace and meeting their developmental aspirations.

Abdullah arrived here on Tuesday on a five-day visit as part of his efforts to build a regional consensus and support for the Afghan peace process. The visit of the influential Afghan leader to India comes in the midst of peace talks between the Afghan government and the Taliban in Doha. The Taliban and the Afghan government are holding direct talks to end 19 years of war that has killed tens of thousands of people and ravaged various parts of the country.

India has been a major stakeholder in peace and stability of Afghanistan. It has already invested USD two billion in aid and reconstruction activities in the country. India has been supporting a national peace and reconciliation process which is Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled.

On September 12, an Indian delegation attended the inaugural ceremony of the intra-Afghan negotiations in Doha while S Jaishankar joined it through video conference. India has been keenly following the evolving political situation after the US signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February. The deal provided for the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, effectively drawing curtains to Washington's 18-year war in the country. he US has lost over 2,400 soldiers in Afghanistan since late 2001. India has also been maintaining that care should be taken to ensure that any such process does not lead to any "ungoverned spaces" where terrorists and their proxies can relocate.

India has been calling upon all sections of the political spectrum in Afghanistan to work together to meet the aspirations of all people in that country including those from the minority community for a prosperous and safe future..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 9 already renewed, final season set to premiere in 2021

Mary Ann Shadd Cary turns 197, Google doodle on anti-slavery activist, journalist

Science News Roundup: Black hole discoveries win 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics; Boeing's top Starliner astronaut pulls out of space mission role and more

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production started? What we know on cast & spoilers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

IPFT develops bio-pesticide formulation for controlling agricultural insects

The Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology IPFT under the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers in collaboration with ICAR- National Research Center on Seed Spices NRCSS, Ajmer, Rajastha...

Jamie Foxx, Tina Fey's 'Soul' to release on Disney Plus on Dec 25

Disney Studios has announced that its upcoming animated feature Soul will be skipping theatres and heading directly to its streaming service Disney Plus. The film, featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey, will release on the streami...

Fearing Biden tax hikes, wealthy Americans rush to change estate plans

Wealthy Americans are scrambling to change their estate plans before year-end, worried that Democrat Joe Biden will win the U.S. presidential election and raise taxes, say financial advisers to the moneyed set.The biggest concern is that th...

French hostage freed in Mali arrives home in France to hugs

A 75-year-old French aid worker held hostage for four years by Islamic extremists in Mali arrived Friday in France -- and says she wants to return to her aid work with malnourished children despite the ordeal. Relatives enveloped Sophie Pet...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020