Trump is 'eager to get back out on the road' -White House spokeswoman
U.S. President Donald Trump is feeling great and eager to get back out on the road once he is cleared by doctors treating him for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told Fox News Channel on Friday. "The president is doing great ...Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 10-10-2020 01:06 IST | Created: 10-10-2020 00:54 IST
U.S. President Donald Trump is feeling great and eager to get back out on the road once he is cleared by doctors treating him for COVID-19, White House spokeswoman Alyssa Farah told Fox News Channel on Friday.
"The president is doing great ... He's feeling great. He's eager to get back out on the road safely once he's been cleared by his doctors," Farah said of Trump, who tested positive for coronavirus last week.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alyssa Farah
- Donald Trump