Pradhan leaves for Kuwait

In signs of importance India places with ties with the oil-rich nation, India on Sunday dispatched its Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for Kuwait to offer condolences to the leadership of the Gulf nation on the passing away of its former Emir. Pradhan is carrying letters from President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the new leadership of Kuwait. "Embarked on a two-day visit to Kuwait to offer condolences to the Kuwaiti leadership on behalf of the Govt. of India on the passing away of former Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah," Pradhan tweeted.

Kuwait is India's sixth largest crude oil supplier. The Indian community with a strength of about 10 lakh is the largest expatriate community in Kuwait and is regarded as the community of first preference among the expatriate communities.

Professionals like engineers, doctors, chartered accountants, scientists, software experts, management consultants, architects; technicians and nurses; retail traders and businessmen are present in Kuwait, though a large proportion consists of unskilled and semi-skilled workers. Kuwait's Sovereign Wealth Fund (SWF) is reported to have invested USD 2 billion in India since 2017, taking total investment in the country up to USD 5 billion. "I will be delivering letters from Hon. @rashtrapatibhvn Shri Ram Nath Kovind and Hon. PM Shri @narendramodi to the new leadership of Kuwait," Pradhan said.

Kuwait Emir Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad passed away at a US hospital on September 29. He was 91. "I will also convey good wishes on behalf of PM Shri @narendramodi and the people of India to HH Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah on assuming responsibilities as the new Emir of the State of Kuwait and HH Sheikh Mishaal Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah as the Crown Prince," Pradhan tweeted.

"Look forward to meet the new leadership in Kuwait to further strengthen the multi-faceted India-Kuwait relationship and take forward our historic relationship in diverse areas," he added..