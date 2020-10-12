Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajnath Singh inaugurates bridges in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation in seven states, including eight in Uttarakhand. The defence minister said they will usher in a new era of connectivity and development in the border regions. Singh also laid the foundation stone of the Nechifu tunnel on Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh.

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 12-10-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 17:40 IST
Rajnath Singh inaugurates bridges in border areas

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Monday virtually inaugurated 44 bridges built by the Border Roads Organisation in seven states, including eight in Uttarakhand. The defence minister said they will usher in a new era of connectivity and development in the border regions.

Singh also laid the foundation stone of the Nechifu tunnel on Tawang Road in Arunachal Pradesh. Rajnath Singh inaugurated 10 bridges in Jammu and Kashmir; eight each in Uttarakhand, Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh; four each in Punjab and Sikkim; and two in Himachal Pradesh.

Simultaneous inauguration of such a large number of bridges is a record in itself, he said, adding the Atal tunnel in Rohtang was inaugurated recently. India shares borders with Pakistan and China where tensions persist and the bridges will help in transporting necessary items to the defence forces besides fulfilling aspirations of people, Singh said.

Praising the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) for the work, Rajnath Singh said its budget has been increased threefold in the past four to five years and it is showing results. Though coronavirus has affected all parts of the country, it is bravely grappling with tensions at borders and the challenges posed by the pandemic under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat thanked the defence minister for inaugurating the bridges, saying they are vital not just strategically but also from the tourism point of view. The newly built bridges in the state will be of great convenience to Mansarovar pilgrims and tourists, he said.

Constructing bridges of such standards in remote areas reflects the commitment of the government and the efficiency of the BRO, he said..

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Vedanta plummets nearly 21 pc after delisting fails

Shares of Vedanta on Monday plummeted nearly 21 per cent after the companys delisting went from almost-a-success to failure on account of a large quantity of unconfirmed orders. The stock plunged 20.60 per cent to close at Rs 96.95 on BSE. ...

Maha ACB arrests Palghar ZP staff for bribery

A junior assistant with PalgharZilla Parishad was arrested on Monday for allegedly demandingand accepting a bribe from a contractor, an ACB official saidA case under Prevention of Corruption Act has beenregistered against Prakash Pagi 46 af...

Britannia steps up investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 cr

Food company Britannia Industries on Monday announced stepping up its investment in Tamil Nadu to Rs 550 crore. To cater to the growing demand of its products, Britannia Industries has enhanced the investment plans from earlier Rs 300 crore...

Goa to provide 5,000 home isolation kits to COVID-19 patients

The Goa government would distribute 5,000 home isolation kits consisting of masks, medicines and other essential items to COVID-19 patients in a week, state Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Monday. He said in a statement that each kit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020