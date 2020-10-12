Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lohia dedicated his life to strengthening democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to strengthening democracy. A proponent of socialism, Lohia put ideology above power and held national interest supreme, the prime minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2020 18:20 IST
Lohia dedicated his life to strengthening democracy: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid homage to socialist ideologue Ram Manohar Lohia on his death anniversary, saying he dedicated his life to strengthening democracy.   Lohia brought his ideas into practice and was a lifelong adherent to democratic norms and values, Modi said in tweets and described him as an inspiration for the country.   A proponent of socialism, Lohia put ideology above power and held national interest supreme, the prime minister said.   Lohia died in 1967 at the age of 57 years.   He is credited with bring together opposition forces around his anti-Congress ideology and mounting the first serious challenge to the national party's hegemony in the 1960s when it lost power in several states.

TRENDING

Government to bear cost of six-member Indian judo team's visit to Hungary

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 213,037 deaths from coronavirus; China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases and more

One Piece Chapter 993 to focus on Luffy-X Drake’s meeting, Shonen Jump’s Twitter announcement

China funds targeting Ant IPO rake in $9 bln from over 10 mln investors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

CoE on Biomedical Engineering and e-Health: Catalyst to Transform Healthcare in Rwanda

A center of excellence in biomedical engineering, e-health, and allied fields can be of particular interest to Rwanda as it can act as a catalyst for transforming the countrys healthcare from one that is deficient in the provision and reach...

Ghana's COVID-19 response: Questioning 'robustness' of health information system

It is that constancy, that robustness of the data that we have in Ghana, that is inspiring our decisions, President Akufo-Addo had said as he announced that the country will be lifting the partial lockdown. But the indicators used to determ...

International Day of Non-Violence: Rising crimes against animals call for 'Ahimsa' redux

2020 has seen some of the most horrific incidents of animal-directed violence in India. The only silver lining - if you will - is the wave of backlash that not only sparked awareness for the prevention of animal cruelty, but also a sensibil...

South Africa's COVID-19 response: Surprising outcomes or just poor data management?

South Africa has been committed to improving its health information system and shows that a robust digital has considerable scope to improve healthcare for the entire population. But the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted that significant ga...

Videos

Latest News

Dismissal of plea seeking removal of Mathura mosque challenged in district court

Days after a Mathura court dismissed the plea seeking removal of a mosque from near the birthplace of Lord Krishna, Plaintiffs moved the district court against the order on MondayLast month, a group of people had filed a suit in the court o...

UK and Kenya to co-host high-level summit in 2021 to educate every child

The United Kingdom and Kenya will co-host a high-level summit next year to lead global action to educate every child, Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Uhuru Kenyatta announce today Monday 12 October.Coronavirus has worsened the gl...

Congress leaders meet family members of priest who was burnt alive in Karauli

Rajasthan Congress leaders Mahesh Joshi and Ashok Chandan on Monday met the family members of the priest in Rajasthans Karauli district last week who was burnt alive over an alleged land encroachment scuffle earlier last week. The incident ...

Jordan's King Abdullah swears in new government to speed reforms

Jordans King Abdullah on Monday swore in a new government led by veteran diplomat Bisher al Khaswaneh that will seek to accelerate IMF-backed reforms as the economy faces its sharpest contraction in decades due to the coronavirus crisis. Br...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020