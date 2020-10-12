PM Modi condoles death of Bihar govt minister

Condoling the death of Bihar government minister Vinod Kumar Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the BJP leader was dedicated to the empowerment of the poor and the underprivileged. In a tweet, Modi expressed grief at Singh's death and said he also played an important role in strengthening the BJP in the state, offering his condolences to the deceased's family member and supporters.

The Bihar minister for backward and extremely backward classes welfare died on Monday at a hospital in Delhi due to post-COVID 19 complications. He was 55.

Singh is survived by wife Nisha and two daughters.