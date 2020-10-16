Trump, Republicans raised $247.8 million in September -campaign manager

Left Menu
President Donald Trump is lagging his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in fundraising in the final weeks before the Nov. 3 election, according to figures released by his campaign manager. Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee started the last full month before the Nov. 3 election with $251.4 million cash on hand after raising $247.8 million in September, campaign manager Tim Murtaugh tweeted late on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 16-10-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 16-10-2020 16:49 IST
Trump's re-election campaign and the Republican National Committee started the last full month before the Nov. 3 election with $251.4 million cash on hand after raising $247.8 million in September, campaign manager Tim Murtaugh tweeted late on Thursday. The intake was around $135 million less than former Vice President Biden raised in September. But it was greater than the $210 million raised in August as Trump seeks a second term.

"President Trump hits final stretch with strength, resources, record & huge ground game needed to spread message and secure re-election," Murtaugh wrote. Biden and his party have hauled in record amounts of cash. Biden brought in $383 million in September, setting a new record for a U.S. campaign for the second consecutive month. He is also leading Trump in national opinion polls.

At the same time, Democratic fundraising organization ActBlue said on Thursday it collected $1.5 billion online from July to September, the most it had ever raised in one quarter. By comparison, major Republican fundraising platform WinRed said on Monday that it collected $623.5 million in the same period.

