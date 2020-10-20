PM to share message with nation on Tuesday evening
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-10-2020 13:23 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 13:23 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will share a message with the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday. "Will be sharing a message with my fellow citizens at 6 pm this evening," he said in a tweet. Modi has addressed the nation a number of times during the COVID-19 crisis in which he has spoken about various measures, including lockdown, being taken to curb the pandemic and also announced economic and welfare packages.
