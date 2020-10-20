Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXPLAINER-Another possible risk in U.S. election: 'faithless electors'

On rare occasions, "faithless electors" have cast their vote for someone other than the candidate that won the popular vote in their state, however. If the race is tight, a few rogue electors could break from their pledged candidate and throw the outcome of the election into doubt.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 20-10-2020 18:52 IST
EXPLAINER-Another possible risk in U.S. election: 'faithless electors'

U.S. presidents are chosen by electors, party loyalists who pledge to vote for their candidate once their state's voters have made their selection clear. The polarized climate in the United States has heightened the risk that "faithless" electors may break that promise to voters, however, increasing the possibility of confusion around this year's result. Below is an explanation of "faithless" electors and how they could disrupt the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election.

What role might "faithless" or rogue electors play? Under the U.S. Constitution, 538 electors – known as the Electoral College – determine the winner of the presidential election.

In all but two of the 50 U.S. states, the popular vote determines which candidate will receive all of that state's electors, who are apportioned by the number of representatives in Congress. On rare occasions, "faithless electors" have cast their vote for someone other than the candidate that won the popular vote in their state, however.

If the race is tight, a few rogue electors could break from their pledged candidate and throw the outcome of the election into doubt. When have electors been faithless before?

Out of 23,507 elector votes cast in 58 presidential elections, just 90 have gone rogue, according to FairVote, which advocates for electoral changes. Sixty-three electors changed their votes in 1872 after the losing candidate on Election Day, Horace Greeley, died before the Electoral College met.

In 2016, 10 electors from six states went rogue, eight defecting from former Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and two from Republican Donald Trump. These faithless electors cast their vote for Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, activist Faith Spotted Eagle and three Republicans - John Kasich, Colin Powell and Ron Paul. Their actions had no effect on the outcome: Trump ended up with 304 electoral votes versus 227 for Clinton. Only once, in 1796, has an elector cast their vote for the opponent of their pledged candidate.

Is it legal? Most states have laws that bind electors to their pledged candidate and 15 impose a penalty for faithless votes, including cancelling the vote and fines of up to $1,000. In New Mexico, a faithless elector faces up to 18 months in prison.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in July that it was legal to require electors to pledge to support a particular candidate. Sixteen states with a combined 191 elector votes do not bind electors, including Illinois, New York, Texas and the battleground state of Pennsylvania.

Are faithless electors a risk? Given that electors are generally party enthusiasts, it's highly unlikely that they would balk at casting a vote for their party's candidate, experts said.

The greatest risk arises in a razor-thin electoral vote, where one rogue vote could determine the presidency. If no candidate has the requisite 270 electoral votes, the winner would be decided by the newly elected House of Representatives when the U.S. Congress meets to count the electoral votes on Jan. 6.

"It’s never happened before, but this is 2020," said Dave Daley, senior fellow at FairVote. "Constitutional chaos would be something wise to avoid in such polarized times."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3 cast revealed, presence of several heroes will surprise viewers

Kenya: KNEC postpones Grade 4 and Class 8 tests to celebrate Mashujaa Day

Cubans risk collapsing homes as state struggles to tackle housing woes

Will Attack on Titan Season 4 be out in December? Official synopsis, other details revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI takes over probe into UP-origin complaint of alleged TRP manipulation

The CBI has registered an FIR into alleged manipulation of Television Rating Points TRP on the basis of a reference from the Uttar Pradesh Police, officials said on Tuesday.&#160; The case, which was earlier registered at Hazratganj pol...

India's Modi says committed to COVID-19 vaccine for all citizens

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government was working rapidly to ensure the supply of COVID-19 vaccines to all citizens once they are available. In his address to the nation, Modi urged Indians to continue wearing m...

UN chief appeals for urgent action to reverse ‘downward spiral’ in Central Sahel

UN agencies report that needs in the border region between Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger have reached record levels due to rising violence, insecurity and now the COVID-19 pandemic, creating one of the worlds fastest-growing humanitarian c...

Maha: 78 new cases take Amravati COVID-19 count to 15,599

The number of COVID-19cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 78 to reach15,599 on Tuesday while the death toll was 352 after oneperson succumbed, an official saidHe said 89 people were discharged during the day,taking the overall cou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020