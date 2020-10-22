Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trail soon in the poll-bound state.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 22-10-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 22-10-2020 15:35 IST
Bihar deputy CM tests positive for COVID-19
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi on Thursday said that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and was undergoing treatment, while also asserting that his parameters were fine and he was looking forward to hitting the campaign trail soon in the poll-bound state. Modi, one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in Bihar, had been missing from action for quite some time and was conspicuous by his absence when Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the party's manifesto earlier in the day.

"Tested positive for corona. All parameters normal. Started with mild temperature (but) no temperature for last two days. Admitted to AIIMS, Patna for better monitoring. CT scan of lungs normal. Will be back soon for campaigning," the deputy CM wrote on Twitter.

The tweet comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi enters the scene in the poll-bound state with back-to- back rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur districts. The deputy CM was expected to be present at the rallies, along with JD(U) boss and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been declared as the NDA's face for the polls.

PTI NAC RMS RMS.

TRENDING

Boruto Chapter 52 likely to deal with Naruto’s death, release date revealed

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peek, release date revealed, what more we know

AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine trial volunteer has died, Brazil health authority says

Development financiers to contribute to closing the infrastructure finance gap in Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ROH 10221707

... ...

Ministry reviews ROFR licensing conditions for chartering of vessels

In pursuance of Make in India policy of the Government of India, Ministry of Shipping has reviewed the ROFR Right of First Refusal licensing conditions for chartering of vesselsShips through a tender process for all types of requirements.To...

Will know our level only when we compete, says Bajrang Punia

Grappler Bajrang Punia has said that the Indian wrestlers will know their level only when they start competing across different competitions. The camp had commenced on September 1 and the wrestlers had to complete a 14-day quarantine before...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Man Utd buoyant ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester United will approach Saturdays home Premier League clash with Chelsea in buoyant mood rather than in trepidation after a week which has gone some way to banishing the gloom that was descending on Old Trafford. After going into th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020