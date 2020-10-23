Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump plans to vote early in Florida on Saturday

The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn't have any early voting locations Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York's political leadership. His path to another term in the White House is virtually nonexistent without a repeat victory in Florida.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 00:56 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 00:41 IST
Trump plans to vote early in Florida on Saturday
US President Donald Trump (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

President Donald Trump plans to cast his ballot in person on Saturday, taking advantage of Florida's early voting period.

The White House says the president will vote in West Palm Beach, a short drive from his Mar-a-Lago private club and, as of 2019, his official residence. The club is located in the town of Palm Beach, which doesn't have any early voting locations.

Trump moved his residence to Florida a year ago from New York, citing his frustration with New York's political leadership. He also hoped it would give him a boost in the critical battleground state. His path to another term in the White House is virtually nonexistent without a repeat victory in Florida.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

"Cyber Attack" on Dr Reddy's IT infrastructure

World Bank announces 10-month debarment of Rowad Al-Yemen for fraud

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street closes higher, trade choppy as U.S. stimulus talks eyed

Shares on Wall Street ended higher on Thursday in choppy trading, as investors cheered the prospect of more fiscal stimulus to support a pandemic-damaged U.S. economy, with more data pointing to a slowing labor market recovery. Trading on W...

Pope's support for gay civil unions seen as threat to same-sex marriage

By Oscar Lopez MEXICO CITY, Oct 22 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The popes comments in support of gay civil unions did not go far enough and could even harm the campaign for same-sex marriage, LGBT rights campaigners said on Thursday.In a do...

Lagging in polls, Trump to go on offensive in last presidential debate

U.S. President Donald Trump is expected to come out swinging in Thursdays final presidential debate with Democratic rival Joe Biden to try to close a gap in opinion polls before the Nov. 3 election. Trump needs to score some hits in the tel...

Intel's revenue from data-center business misses estimates, shares slide

Intel Corp on Thursday missed revenue estimates for its data-center business for the third quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic pushed its government and business customers to spend less on its chips, sending its shares down 8.Revenue from Inte...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020