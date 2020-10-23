Left Menu
Development News Edition

Early TV ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate

An estimated 21.4 million people watched Republican President Donald Trump debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden on three U.S. broadcast television networks on Thursday, preliminary ratings data showed. For the September debate, preliminary figures showed 28.2 million people tuned in, but that number also counted viewers on the Fox broadcast channel.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-10-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 23-10-2020 21:51 IST
Early TV ratings data show drop for second Trump-Biden debate
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

An estimated 21.4 million people watched Republican President Donald Trump debate Democratic challenger Joe Biden on three U.S. broadcast television networks on Thursday, preliminary ratings data showed. The numbers fell behind initial figures for the pair's first face-off in September. Updated ratings, including viewership on cable channels, will be released later on Friday.

The early tally includes viewership on Walt Disney Co's ABC, ViacomCBS Corp's CBS and Comcast Corp's NBC. For the September debate, preliminary figures showed 28.2 million people tuned in, but that number also counted viewers on the Fox broadcast channel. This time, Fox aired a National Football League game instead of the debate.

During the Thursday night event, Biden renewed his attacks on Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic, while Trump leveled unfounded corruption accusations at Biden and his family . It was the last televised face-off before the Nov. 3 election. Trump initially adopted a more restrained tone than he did during the first debate, which was quickly derailed by his constant interruptions. Final ratings data for that matchup showed the TV audience averaged 73.1 million, ranking as the second-biggest telecast of the year.

The most-watched presidential debate in U.S. history was a 2016 event between Trump and Hillary Clinton, seen by 84 million TV viewers.

TRENDING

Kenya: TSC set to change hiring process of teachers

Black Clover Chapter 269 spoilers: Asta vs AMD fight, release possible on Oct 25

Lee Min-ho cast in Min Jin Lee’s novel Pachinko, web series slated for 2021-release

Lenovo launches Legion Slim 7 laptop with AMD Ryzen 4000 H-Series Mobile Processors

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Guinea’s elections hearken back to the autocracy and violence of its past

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gunfire and barricades in Guinea as president heads for third term

Gunfire rang out across Guineas capital Conakry on Friday and security forces dispersed protesters after results showed President Alpha Conde winning re-election in a poll the opposition says was unconstitutional.Conde, 82, won around twice...

Merit only criteria for getting job in UP: Adityanath

Asserting that merit is the only criteria for getting jobs in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said fairness and transparency in recruitment remains the hallmark of his government, according to a statement. There ...

IT department's notice to Bihar Cong shows BJP's frustration: Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday said the Income Tax departments notice to Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee showed the BJPs frustration. The IT department served a notice to the Bihar unit of the Congress on Thursday, days be...

Proposal to extend tenure of Joint Secy Rajiv Kumar by 3 months approved

The Appointments Committee of Cabinet approved the proposal of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology for extension of Central deputation tenure of Rajiv Kumar, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Electronics Information Technology fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020